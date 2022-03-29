Sabres Win With One Of The Best Goals Yet [WATCH]

It is way past the time to bring some sort of hockey/aquatic center to the Southtowns. Over the weekend, we took a trip to East Aurora and watched some hockey games. We have three sons and all of them are starting to get the itch to play. I couldn't help thinking that Hamburg needs to revisit the idea of putting something similar to the rink in East Aurora in either the Village or the Town. But not only would a rink be a bonus in the Hamburg area, a family aquatic center would also be an incredible addition.

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO