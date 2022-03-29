Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Spring has sprung, but we could see still some snowfall in the coming weeks, forecasters say. In fact, snowfall is possible for about two-thirds of the US during that, according to AccuWeather.com. Those areas, including this region, are shown in blue in the image above. Spring officially arrives at 11:33...
Extended Outlook: Unseasonably cold weather persists through Tuesday before warm air moves in with precipitation on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures drop again by Thursday and hang in the high 40s to finish the week.
Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
A blast of Arctic air from Canada will move into the Northeast this weekend, leading to a plunge in temperatures and snow showers in parts of the region. Call it winter's revenge on the first full weekend of spring, which sprung this past Sunday, March 20. "While this may not...
A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
A storm with periods of rain and gusty winds will also bring spring snowfall and a wintry mix in parts of the Northeast. The system, which has weakened after fueling tornadoes in the Southeast, arrives in this region late Wednesday afternoon, March 23. There will be rain and showers at...
Yet another cold, cloud-filled, blustery day across the Susquehanna Valley with periods of flurries, graupel, and sprinkles. This is all thanks to a powerful upper-level disturbance crossing over the region with a big bend (trough) in the jet stream. Strong high pressure building over the High Plains & Great Lakes regions will continue to send cold, Canadian air into the region through the next couple of days.
High pressure just to our east has been able to keep much of the region pretty quiet, but temperatures depended on what side of the river you were on. To the east, we were cooler with northerly flow. West River locations got in on a seasonably mild day. We’ll have...
The clocks might have been altered, as it should have been signaling the start of British Spring Time, but snow may fall in parts of the UK this week, with temperatures expected to plunge in the near future, according to meteorologists. As per the Met Office, the region will turn...
It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
Alert Day Tuesday will bring two rounds of thunderstorms to South MS. Some of us may miss out on the first round (10am-6pm). But, many of us will see impacts from the second round (6pm-2am). Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. It was a...
A POLAR vortex could send temperatures plunging this weekend and bring high winds and snow to the Northeast. It comes as experts predict that April could be "abnormally cold" despite the recent signs of spring. The polar vortex or "wall of wind" coming from the North Pole is expected to...
Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid teens. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 28. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 9. Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow showers. High 42. Low 31. Waking up to a few icy spots on the sidewalks and roadways as temperatures fell into the teens last night and this morning....
A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
Ontario's weather forecast is playing with our emotions this week. The good news? Some warmer temperatures will return today, with areas like Toronto, Niagara Falls and Guelph sitting comfortably in the low double digits. The bad news? It won't last very long. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Thursday's milder...
