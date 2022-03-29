ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A...

www.wamc.org

WGNtv.com

7-Day Forecast: Cold weather remains with mid-week warmup

Extended Outlook: Unseasonably cold weather persists through Tuesday before warm air moves in with precipitation on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures drop again by Thursday and hang in the high 40s to finish the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
WGAL

Near Record Cold Monday

Yet another cold, cloud-filled, blustery day across the Susquehanna Valley with periods of flurries, graupel, and sprinkles. This is all thanks to a powerful upper-level disturbance crossing over the region with a big bend (trough) in the jet stream. Strong high pressure building over the High Plains & Great Lakes regions will continue to send cold, Canadian air into the region through the next couple of days.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

Alert Day Tuesday will bring two rounds of thunderstorms to South MS. Some of us may miss out on the first round (10am-6pm). But, many of us will see impacts from the second round (6pm-2am). Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. It was a...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Cold and windy weather continues

Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid teens. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 28. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 9. Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow showers. High 42. Low 31. Waking up to a few icy spots on the sidewalks and roadways as temperatures fell into the teens last night and this morning....
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE

