ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Toddlers taken to hospital, Rhode Island fugitives arrested, after feds find them in Waterbury apartment

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

Two toddlers are in protective custody and a Rhode Island couple is under arrest after federal marshals found the pair of fugitives in Waterbury on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Jesueily Sanchez was fleeing charges of cruelty/neglect of a child and Tyshaun Peete was wanted for failure to appear on charges of carrying a pistol without a license and resisting arrest, Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said.

Rhode Island’s chief deputy U.S. marshal said the children were living under “unimaginable conditions of squalor and abuse.”

Members of a Rhode Island fugitive task force worked with their counterparts in Connecticut to find Sanchez and Peete. When they learned where they were, they joined forces with city police and descended on a Waterbury apartment, Duffy said.

The two children were taken from the home and placed into the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, he said. One of them had been listed in Rhode Island as missing and endangered.

Waterbury police are pursuing additional risk of injury charges and charges of cruelty to a person against both Sanchez and Peete, Duffy said. The pair will eventually be returned to Rhode Island to face the charges from that state.

“The toddlers recovered today did not have a voice to advocate for themselves,” Robert Charette, Rhode Island’s chief deputy U.S. marshal, said. “They were living in unimaginable conditions of squalor and abuse. I commend the work of my deputy U.S. marshals here in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island State Police, deputy U.S. marshals in Connecticut and the Waterbury Police Department in recovering these toddlers this morning.

“The relentlessness displayed by these investigators is why these toddlers are now safe.”

Connecticut’s acting U.S. marshal, Lawrence J. Bobnick, also thanked DCF and health care workers from Waterbury Hospital who stepped up to “assist in the recuperation of these young children.”

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Rhode Island Man Arrested For Murder After Girlfriend Found In Refrigerator

A man is under arrest after police discovered his girlfriend’s body in the kitchen refrigerator of their Rhode Island apartment. Nathan Cooper, 53, was charged with murder and other firearm-related felonies in connection to the death of his girlfriend, according to the Boston Globe. Authorities in Providence, Rhode Island, said investigators discovered the body of Sherbert “Strawberry” Maddox, 40, at his Parkis Avenue residence on Tuesday morning, where they believe her remains had been kept for several days after her death.
PROVIDENCE, RI
10TV

Rhode Island US House candidate arrested in Ohio on menacing charge

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio — A Rhode Island congressional candidate has been arrested on a menacing charge after a driver reported being followed for scores of miles in Ohio. Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County sheriff's office said deputies stopped the car of Michael Neary, 28, of Columbus at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after a sport utility vehicle driver reported having been followed from Columbus to Troy, more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) away.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Man serving life for killing wife found guilty of daughter’s 1995 homicide in CT

A jury found a man guilty Thursday of shooting and killing his daughter in 1995, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Honsch, who is serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for killing his wife, is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 for his daughter’s homicide, according to New Britain States’ Attorney Brian Preleski.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Feds#Rhode Island State Police#Hospital#The U S Marshals Service
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Professional South American burglary gang is filmed EMPTYING luxury California homes after carrying out similar raids across East Coast, Indiana and Texas before flying home

Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 61

4 injured, 1 arrested after shooting at Waterbury bar: police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Four people are recovering and one man has been arrested after a shooting at a bar in Waterbury overnight Monday, police said. At around 12:20 a.m., police responded to House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street on a weapon's complaint. Officers found evidence of shots fired and then found several victims in the area.
WATERBURY, CT
The Independent

Suspect charged with manslaughter in shoving death of Broadway vocal coach posts bail, lawyer says

Lauren Pazienza, the suspect charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern, has posted bail, according to her lawyer. “Bail has been posted at Rikers Island this morning. She will be released sometime today,” defence lawyer Arthur Aidala told the press outside Manhattan criminal court on Friday. “We look forward to getting the evidence and the discovery material from the attorney’s office so my client will now be able to come to our office and discuss the case with her partners and I to determine what the next steps are,” he added,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction on Wednesday, more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie "To Die For." In 1990, Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she was accused and eventually convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, Gregory Smart.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy