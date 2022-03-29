Passaic BOE bans high school students from raising LGBTQ flag

Some high school students in Passaic are fighting for the right to fly the LGBTQ flag.

The Board of Education decided the only flags that can be flown outside the city's three public high schools are the American flag, the New Jersey state flag, and Passaic school flags.

Last June, during Pride Month, the district hoisted an LGBTQ flag outside Passaic High School for the first time.

Board members say that raised questions from the community on the district's policies on flag raising.

In November, the board made the blanket ban on flags. Board members say it was done in the spirit of fairness.

Students say it is discriminatory.