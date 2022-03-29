ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Passaic BOE bans high school students from raising LGBTQ flag

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnpEw_0essH9Xy00

Some high school students in Passaic are fighting for the right to fly the LGBTQ flag.

The Board of Education decided the only flags that can be flown outside the city's three public high schools are the American flag, the New Jersey state flag, and Passaic school flags.

Last June, during Pride Month, the district hoisted an LGBTQ flag outside Passaic High School for the first time.

Board members say that raised questions from the community on the district's policies on flag raising.

In November, the board made the blanket ban on flags. Board members say it was done in the spirit of fairness.

Students say it is discriminatory.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
News 12
News 12

61K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Passaic, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Education
NJ.com

N.J. students walk out as they demand right to fly the LGBTQ+ Pride flag

Passaic students hit the streets Monday to protest a new Board of Education policy that prohibits them from raising the LGBTQ+ Pride banner like they did last year. About 40 students, some draped in the rainbow flag and others wrapped in blankets, marched in the bitter cold to demand the board rescind its policy that allows only the American flag, the state flag and the school flag to be flown. Students stood in front of the city’s three public high schools urging their classmates to join them on the sidewalk – then continued the protest at the board meeting on Monday night.
PASSAIC, NJ
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic High School#Boe#Racism#Passaic Boe#Lgbtq#The Board Of Education#American
Chattanooga Daily News

Educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie they had worn to class

The 61-year-old educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, reportedly slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie the student had worn to class. A press release from the school says the confrontation was sparked by the student’s hoodie but did not provide more details.
EDUCATION
CBS 58

New study claims Black MPS students disproportionately punished and suspended

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new study claims black and disabled MPS students are suspended at a highly disproportionate rate compared to other student groups. The group behind the study says the findings are concerning, and they're demanding change. The group Leaders Igniting Transformation says current MPS policies simply are...
EDUCATION
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

‘Reconsider religious school funding’ call after gay author’s visit is cancelled

The Government should reconsider the funding of faith schools if they stigmatise LGBT relationships, secular campaigners have said.The news comes following the cancellation of a planned visit by Simon James Green, a gay young adult author, to The John Fisher School, a Catholic boys’ secondary school, in Croydon.Mr Green was due to visit the school on Monday for World Book Day to discuss his novel, Noah Can’t Even, which features a gay character.If a visit from one of the UK’s leading writers of LGBTQ+ teen fiction is considered ‘outside the scope of what is permissible in a Catholic school’, the...
SOCIETY
WNCT

Study: 40% of school administrators threatened by parents last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – School administrators have seen an influx of violent threats from parents during the pandemic, according to a recently released technical report from the American Psychological Association.  “This is a new problem,” a staff member who was surveyed wrote. “It used to be the kids. Now it is the adults.” The […]
EDUCATION
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy