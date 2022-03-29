ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The devastation of Mariupol

By Stephen J. Beard, Janet Loehrke, Ramon Padilla and Karina Zaiets, USA TODAY
Warning: This report contains disturbing and graphic imagery.

Mariupol, a besieged Ukrainian port city once home to more than 43,000 people, is 85% destroyed, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna: "It simply does not exist anymore.''

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that “some of the most egregious accounts of what could constitute war crimes” by Russian President Vladimir Putin have occurred in Mariupol.

"The city has been without food, water, electricity or gas since the early days after President Putin began his relentless assault on the city,” Price said. “Satellite images show whole areas of Mariupol in ruins with smoke surrounding the city, which was peaceful and vibrant just a month ago.”

Fires burn amid hundreds of structures leveled by combat in Mariupol, Ukraine. Maxar Technologies

Those who fled the city faced constant danger on corpse-strewn roads. Defenders, unable to retreat or evacuate their wounded, rejected surrender . Residents who remain live in basements and drink melted snow to survive .

People settle in a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

Mystslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka, two Associated Press journalists, reported from Mariupol:

The bodies of the children all lie here, dumped into this narrow trench hastily dug into the frozen earth of Mariupol to the constant drumbeat of shelling.

There's 18-month-old Kirill, whose shrapnel wound to the head proved too much for his little toddler's body. There's Iliya, 16, whose legs were blown up in an explosion during a soccer game at a school field. There's the girl no older than 6 who wore pajamas with cartoon unicorns, among the first of Mariupol's children to die from a Russian shell.

They are stacked with dozens of others in this mass grave on the outskirts of the city. A man covered in a bright blue tarp, weighed down by stones at the crumbling curb. A woman wrapped in a red and gold bedsheet, her legs neatly bound at the ankles with a scrap of white fabric. Workers toss the bodies in as fast as they can, because the less time they spend in the open, the better their own chances of survival.

Chernov and Maloletka said they were the last journalists in Mariupol . Ukrainian soldiers got them out of the city.

Dead bodies are put into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, as people cannot bury their loved ones because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces. Evgeniy Maloletka, AP

Assessing the destruction

Mariupol authorities estimate that Russian shelling and airstrikes have killed nearly 5,000 residents, including 210 children. Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor, said last week that the number of casualties after the Russian shelling could approach 20,000 people. The United Nations reported evidence of mass graves in the city, one holding 200 bodies.

Mariupol has been under siege by the Russian occupiers since March 3.

Russian attacks include the bombing March 9 of a maternity hospital, the bombing March 10 of "humanitarian corridors" meant for moving evacuees and supplies, and the daily shelling of apartment buildings. Most of the city has been destroyed, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported.

According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko , about 80% of the residential buildings have been damaged , and the majority took a direct hit . More than 30% of those buildings are beyond repair. Fifty to 100 air bombs are dropped on the city daily, according to the city council . Only the port remains intact, the mayor said.

Boychenko said all inputs that provided electricity to the city were destroyed early on in the invasion, along with heat-generating enterprises and stations. Ukraine's State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection reported that Mariupol remains cut from mobile communication.

The grain terminal was bombed. Volunteers trying to bring food are often shot by Russian forces, according to the mayor. The city council reported people have starved to death.

Many hospitals are damaged. The staff of one hospital works in only one building out of six, according to the city council .

On March 16, Russia bombed the Mariupol Drama Theater, used as a shelter for hundreds of civilians. Aerial imagery provided by Maxar showed the Russian word for "children" was written on the ground in front of and behind the theater. The city council received estimates from witnesses that the strike killed about 300 people.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , hundreds might still be trapped under the rubble. There is no way to know how many might be stuck inside, as there is active fighting in the city, according to the mayor.

Maxar satellite imagery showing residential damage to Mariupol captured on March 29, 2022 Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

On March 20, the city council accused Russia of destroying an art school sheltering roughly 400 people.

Mariupol's two large metallurgical plants – Azovstal and the Illich Steel and Iron Works – employed about 40,000 people before the Russian invasion. The Azovstal plant was destroyed by Russian shelling, according to Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov .

Maxar satellite imagery from March 22 shows damage to the Azovstal factory in the southeastern part of Mariupol.

About 160,000 people remain in the city by Boychenko's estimation. Many of them have lost their homes.

Mariupol's mayor plans a Mariupol Revival Fund where international companies could help rebuild the city.

Contributing: Joey Garrison and Shawn Sullivan

SOURCES ReliefWeb/United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA); Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The devastation of Mariupol

