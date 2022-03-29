ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How do I address salary discrepancies? Ask HR

By Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Have a question? Do you have an HR or work-related question you’d like me to answer? Submit it here .

Question: Someone recently shared companywide salary information with me. Looking at the data, I am concerned that there are substantial salary discrepancies at my company among people doing comparable work. Should I address this with leadership or HR? Are companies required to have some level of transparency when it comes to salary? – Amy

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.: Employers and employees have wrestled with this really complex issue for decades. Ensuring employees are paid similarly for comparable work is so important in today’s workforce. However, with so many variables affecting compensation, employers must be thorough and diligent in developing a consistent pay structure.

Every CEO I have spoken with over the last 12 months is in the middle of an unprecedented “war for talent.” Not only do I think it appropriate that you bring to your company’s HR department any observations you have that might impact the company’s ability to find and keep the best talent, but it will be welcomed. If you approach this conversation from the perspective of wanting to ensure your company maintains a competitive advantage from a talent perspective – as opposed to suggesting the company is knowingly not paying fairly – I think your feedback will be well-received and valued. Just to be clear, though, it is illegal to pay employees differently based on their protected status, such as gender or race. So, if you believe there are glaring inequities among employees of certain demographic groups, you should address this one head-on with the HR team.

Now, I want to ensure I provide you with a bit of a primer on pay before you raise the issue. Even employees with similar jobs do not necessarily mean they’ll receive similar pay. When setting salary, employers weigh external factors, such as the local job market, and consider internal equity – meaning how much other current employees are paid within a given range. Employers also consider the individual’s education and relevant work experience, as well as any professional credentials they may hold. And let’s not forget, during an employee’s tenure they’ll likely receive merit-based pay increases or cost-of-living adjustments. This can create a significant variance over time. As I hope you see, with so many factors affecting employee pay, discrepancies will no doubt exist. But when compensation is managed equitably, those differences should be justifiable.

Good luck with your conversation!

Problem boss: How do I deal with a retaliatory manager? Ask HR

Not what I signed up for: What if my job does not match its description? Ask HR

Q: Since I’ve returned to the office on a regular basis, I sit near a co-worker who coughs frequently. I believe that they are COVID-19 vaccinated, but I am wondering if there is a nice way to ask my co-worker to wear a mask or perhaps stay home until the cough subsides? – Lisa

Taylor : COVID-19 has heightened our awareness around illness and symptoms. However, singling out an individual to stay home or wear a mask because they are coughing may not be the best approach. Remember, coughing doesn’t necessarily equate to being contagious. Some people have coughs related to allergies or a chronic cough due to lung issues. Mentioning something could backfire, no matter how nicely you state it.

I need to give you some caution here: Mask requirements evoke strong opinions – both for and against. Your co-worker could have a different viewpoint than you and see your request as a personal intrusion. They could sincerely believe you have no right to ask them to stay home from work or that wearing a mask is unnecessary. In a reversal, they may even suggest you stay home should you have a concern.

Instead, focus on what you can control. Continue to wear your own mask, practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing. And if you continue to feel like your co-worker is not following the company’s rules or general health guidance, speak with HR about your concerns. They, in turn, will likely speak with your co-worker. Since these conversations will touch on your co-worker’s personal medical information, it’s best to allow management or HR handle them for the sake of privacy and confidentiality.

You may also want to speak to your manager or HR about ways in which you can feel more comfortable and safer in your workspace. I hope you find a solution to keep your workplace both safe and productive.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How do I address salary discrepancies? Ask HR

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Who knew Remote Working would lead to High-Tech Moonlighting!

Business management expert and author Dr. Lynne Curry says Resume Builder's recent study proves it. "At least 70% of remote workers have a second job. 37% of them are holding TWO full time jobs! And they're not working 80 hours a week! Dr. Curry says management is not pleased. "An awful lot of employers are noticing that not only has productivity gone down - but some of the things employers used to be able to expect from employees have gone away!" Things like initiating new projects and collaborating with other staff. Dr. Curry says employers can't make it go away.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Important Things to Consider Before Rehiring a Former Employee

Consider a scenario where a high-performing employee quits for a more senior role with a competitor. Months later, you receive an email from the very same worker inquiring whether they can fill their previous position at your company. While it may seem counterintuitive to go backward in one's career, this...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hr Department
Marietta Daily Journal

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott are backing $1 billion gender fund

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott are among philanthropists donating money to the Gender Fund, which seeks to raise $1 billion to advance equality and women’s leadership in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Contributions to date have topped $320 million and grant-making has begun across the three regions, Co-Impact,...
CHARITIES
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
protocol.com

Why Bill Gates’ climate VC firm is focused on the tech we don’t have

Breakthrough Energy has emerged as one of the most prominent climate venture capital and policy shops in the U.S. That’s perhaps unsurprising given it’s the brainchild of Bill Gates, a guy you’ve probably heard of. Gates himself put a lot of the thinking behind Breakthrough Energy in...
SCIENCE
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
EDUCATION
Fortune

Employers can help economic recovery by offering child care benefits

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Employers across industries are re-evaluating their employee value proposition and benefit offerings and are looking to deploy creative solutions to ease labor challenges. Child care is having...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How interview questions are changing in 2022

Over the past two years, companies and employees have had to adapt to new ways of working, ranging from shifting how they serve customers, to where employees work. But now, things are changing again. Many companies are planning to welcome employees back to the office, at least part of the time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bloomberglaw.com

Firing Employees Remotely—Three Guiding Principles

Imagine you are one of hundreds of remote work-from-home employees called to attend a video conference with the CEO at the start of your workday. You think this must be the big announcement of the new product line or sales plan, only to find out that you, along with your co-workers, are summarily terminated as one of hundreds of “video-tiles” on the screen.
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baker: Employer grant program to bolster Massachusetts hiring, training

(The Center Square) – A new grant program designed to train workers to give them the skills necessary to be hired into the workforce has been launched, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican leader announced the HireNow program, which will provide $4,000 in an employee program that is...
POLITICS
Vail Daily

Ask a Realtor: How do I maximize my asking price?

Dear Thalia and Alida: With ski season winding down and looking ahead to the spring/summer selling season, I’m wondering what I can do to maximize my asking price and appeal to buyers. I have heard varying recommendations on what to do (or not) to get my home sale ready and would appreciate your input. — Getting Ready to Sell.
VAIL, CO
Inc.com

Your Customers Are Not the Same. Should You Be Treating Them as if They Are?

When it comes to making your customers feel like they belong with you, equality isn't always the goal. To be clear, there should be gender pay equity, people shouldn't be discriminated against or racially profiled while shopping or existing, and people shouldn't have a harder time getting a job if their parents don't have connections that can open doors for them.
ECONOMY
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

427K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy