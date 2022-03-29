Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.

The facts of the case were presented to a grand jury in Lyon County resulting in Jose Antonio being indicted on the charges of Reckless Homicide, Four Counts of Assault 4th Degree-Minor Injury, Driving on a DUI Suspended License, and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance. A warrant of arrest for Jose Antonio.

Jose Antonio is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5' 6" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Antonio is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.