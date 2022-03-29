ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmcQ7_0essGtEU00
Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision. 

The facts of the case were presented to a grand jury in Lyon County resulting in Jose Antonio being indicted on the charges of Reckless Homicide, Four Counts of Assault 4th Degree-Minor Injury, Driving on a DUI Suspended License, and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance. A warrant of arrest for Jose Antonio. 

Jose Antonio is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5' 6" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Antonio is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
SCDNReports
SCDNReports

118K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
SCDNReports

South Carolina 911 Operator Goes to Jail

South Carolina 911 Operator Goes to JailSouth Carolina Mugshot. South Carolina Law Enforcement agents arrested former Cherokee County E911 operator Leslie Renee Stanford for Public Official Use or Disclosure of Confidential Information, Unlawfully Examine Public Records for Gain.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
MyChesCo

State Police Attempting to Locate Pennsylvania Man Wanted in Multiple Thefts

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are attempting to locate 27-year-old Zachary Ronald Thompson of Titusville, Crawford County, Pennsylvania. Thompson has multiple arrest warrants for three Theft of Motor Vehicles and one Theft by Unlawful Taking from incidents that occurred between January 30, 2022, to March 22, 2022. Crawford County Adult probation has also issued a Parole Warrant for Thompson.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS 58

Oak Creek police seek help locating missing man

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Oak Creek police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Joseph Dembosky was last in contact with family by telephone on March 19. He was last seen at the Pilot Travel Center near 20th and Ryan Road in Oak Creek...
OAK CREEK, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
SCDNReports

Woman Busted After Passing Out in Jail Parking Lot

Portsmouth Police officers responded to a call at the Scioto County Jail just after 11 pm. A caller said a woman had passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers called for an ambulance and impounded the vehicle. The woman was transported to the hospital, and officers went to pick up a urine test kit.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Reckless Homicide#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

State Police Seek Assistance With Found Burial Urn In Mount Pleasant

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance after a burial urn was found at a state park in the region. On Tuesday, March 15, police said that hikers found the urn (pictured above) on the Stone Bridge Trail in Rockefeller State Park in Mount Pleasant and brought it to state police for further investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
SCDNReports

Morehead Police find Drugs and Bombs During Traffic Stop

Morehead Police find Drugs and Bombs During Traffic StopKentucky Mugshot. The Morehead Police Department received a call about a reckless driver on Rodburn Hollow Road. Officers responded and located the vehicle in Rodburn Park. Sgt. Josh Ison made contact with the operator, Buffy J. Litteral, of Mount Sterling, Ky. Litteral appeared to be intoxicated. Sgt. Ison deployed his K-9 unit which gave a positive indication of drugs or narcotics inside the vehicle.
MOREHEAD, KY
SCDNReports

West Portsmouth Grandma, 91, Assaults Family

In the early afternoon, local EMS was contacted to assist an elderly woman who was suffering from an altered mental state. When medics arrived at the Dry Run home, a deputy was called. The woman was reportedly hitting people with her cane and other household objects. Medics left her home...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Elderly Man Rescued From Filthy Situation

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies provided assistance to an Adult Protective Services worker to help an elderly man in a desperate situation. Portsmouth Ambulance workers had just visited the elderly man in a room in the Roadway Inn and reported he was sitting in feces and urine and not being cared for by his two caretakers. The medics also reported that the caretakers were very belligerent with the EMTs.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Beckley Man Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Fentanyl

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Beckley man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court documents, Rashad Lewis Morris, 30, admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover informant on four occasions in June 2021. On June 24, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Morris’ residence on Foster Avenue in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
118K+
Followers
5K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy