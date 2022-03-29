ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What has Boris Johnson said about the partygate allegations?

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328cyg_0essG8Gw00

The Prime Minister has repeatedly defended himself and the Government in light of allegations that Covid restrictions were broken by gatherings and parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall in 2020 and 2021.

It is not yet clear whether Boris Johnson himself will receive a fine from the Metropolitan Police over the apparent breaches, after the force issued 20 fixed penalty notices on Tuesday.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the saga is “a slap in the face of the millions of people who made huge sacrifices”.

Following the publication of a report into the gatherings by senior official Sue Gray, Mr Johnson said: “Sorry for the things we simply did not get right and sorry for the way that this matter has been handled.

“It is no use saying that this or that was within the rules. It is no use saying that people were working hard.”

After five resignations of key staff during the partygate fallout, Mr Johnson quoted from The Lion King when addressing workers, insisting “change is good”.

Last week, he said he “of course” welcomes tough questions over his involvement as he said such probing would not be allowed in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Those were meetings of people at work. This is where I live and it's where I work. Those were meetings of people at work, talking about work

Here is what the Prime Minister has said in response to the claims:

– May 15 2020: Garden party at Downing Street (cheese and wine)

In December 2021, a photo emerged showing Boris and Carrie Johnson, former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, and Mr Johnson’s then principal private secretary Martin Reynolds sitting round a table in the No 10 garden during the first national lockdown.

Mr Johnson said in an interview on December 20 2021: “Those were meetings of people at work. This is where I live and it’s where I work. Those were meetings of people at work, talking about work.”

– May 20 2020: Garden party at Downing Street (BYOB)

An email, leaked to ITV, from Mr Reynolds to more than 100 Downing Street employees asked them to “bring your own booze” to an evening gathering.

The Prime Minister admitted attending for 25 minutes but insisted he thought the gathering was a work event, while No 10 said Mr Johnson did not know about the event beforehand.

But his former chief aide Dominic Cummings said this was not true, and he had warned it was against the rules.

Mr Johnson said during a visit to the Finchley Memorial Hospital in north London: “I want to begin by repeating my apologies to everybody for the misjudgments that I’ve made, that we may have made in No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.

“Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was something that … was not a work event, and as I said in the House of Commons, when I went out into that garden I thought that I was attending a work event.”

On February 20 2020, he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “You’re just going to have to wait until the process (police investigation) is complete – there is literally not a bean I can tell you about that, as much as I would like to.”

I'm sure that, whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times

– November 13 2020: Leaving party for senior aide and the Johnsons’ flat party

According to reports at the time, Mr Johnson gave a leaving speech for Lee Cain, his departing director of communications and close ally of Mr Cummings.

There were also allegations the Prime Minister’s then fiancee, now wife, hosted parties in the couple’s flat at No 11, with one such event said to have taken place on November 13 2020, the night Mr Cummings departed No 10.

Mr Johnson told the Commons on December 8 2021: “I’m sure that, whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”

It was then reported in February 2022 the PM had been seen heading up to his flat on the night in question. The Prime Minister repeatedly refused to say if he was there.

I can tell you that I certainly broke no rules - the whole thing will be looked into by the Cabinet Secretary, and what I'm focused on, frankly, is the vaccine rollout

– December 15 2020: Downing Street quiz

The Sunday Mirror published an image in December 2021 showing the Prime Minister flanked by colleagues, one draped in tinsel and another wearing a Santa hat, in No 10 the previous year.

Downing Street admitted Mr Johnson “briefly” attended the quiz after photographic evidence emerged but insisted it was a virtual event.

In an interview on December 13 2021, the Prime Minister said: “I can tell you that I certainly broke no rules – the whole thing will be looked into by the Cabinet Secretary, and what I’m focused on, frankly, is the vaccine rollout.”

On February 9 2022, at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Mr Johnson was challenged by Labour MP Fabian Hamilton, who said the image appeared to show “one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened”.

He added: “Will the Prime Minister be referring this party to the police as it is not one of the ones currently being investigated?”

Mr Johnson responded: “In what he has just said, I’m afraid he is completely in error.”

Challenged again during PMQs, Mr Johnson added: “That event already has been submitted for investigation.”

I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken. That is what I have been repeatedly assured

– December 18 2020: Christmas party at Downing Street

According to reports which first emerged at the end of November 2021, officials and advisers made speeches, enjoyed a cheese board, drank together and exchanged secret Santa gifts – although the Prime Minister is not thought to have attended.

Mr Johnson said in an interview on December 7 2021: “I have satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times.”

He said in the House of Commons the next day: “I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken. That is what I have been repeatedly assured.”

The Prime Minister added: “I apologise for the impression that has been given that staff in Downing Street take this less than seriously. I am sickened myself and furious about that, but I repeat what I have said to him: I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken.”

I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgments that were made, and for which I take full responsibility

– April 16 2021: Leaving parties on the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

The Telegraph reported that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on April 16 2021, as the country was in mourning after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

One was for former Downing Street director of communications James Slack and the second for a photographer, and they were later reported to have merged.

The newspaper said No 10 staff partied until the early hours of the morning in a seven-hour drinking session.

Wine and spirits with mixers were said to have been served in disposable plastic cups, and at one point alcohol was reportedly spilled on an office printer.

Takeaway pizzas were reported to have been ordered in and some of the revellers were said to have used a slide belonging to Mr and Mrs Johnson’s son, Wilfred.

The following day, the Queen sat alone – socially distanced from her family – as she said goodbye to her husband.

No 10 previously said an apology had been extended to Buckingham Palace.

Mr Johnson said: “I deeply and bitterly regret that that happened.”

He added: “I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgments that were made, and for which I take full responsibility.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Johnson insists he is focused on job despite partygate fines

Boris Johnson insisted he was getting on with the job of running the country as he faced calls to quit for misleading Parliament over the partygate row. In his first public comments since the Metropolitan Police concluded that coronavirus laws were broken following an inquiry into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, Mr Johnson said the “investigators must get on with their job” but “we are going to get on with our job”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Downing Street parties timeline as first fines issued

The first batch of fines has been announced for breaches of Covid-19 rules following allegations of people attending lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall. Scotland Yard said 20 fixed penalty notices will be referred to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which will be responsible for issuing the fines. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Covid victims on national day of reflection

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the “heroic efforts” of NHS staff and offered his sympathies to everyone bereaved by coronavirus on the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.Boris Johnson said those who died over the past two years “will never be out of our hearts and minds”, as the nation prepares to gather in reflection.The country will pause on Wednesday in remembrance of those who have died during the crisis, as part of a series of events organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie.A minute’s silence will be held at midday, and people are being encouraged to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Uk#Covid#The Metropolitan Police#Labour
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists drilling for more North Sea oil and gas does not undermine climate fight

Boris Johnson has issued a passionate defence of his plans to drill for more North Sea oil and gas, insisting it will not undermine the fight against the climate emergency.Ahead of a new energy plan that will grant fresh licences, the prime minister argued it would be “crazy” to shut down production – and open up the UK to “blackmail from Vladimir Putin.Speaking to Scottish Tories in Aberdeen – the heart of the North Sea industries – Mr Johnson vowed to make “sensible use of this country’s own natural hydrocarbon resources”.Turning off the taps would be “a disaster”, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Minister says Boris Johnson is 'confident' he won't be fined by police and have to resign over Partygate - as a senior Tory puts pressure on Scotland Yard to speed up its probe and 'draw a line' under the affair

Boris Johnson is 'confident' of escaping a police fine over Partygate and having to resign, a senior minister has said. Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comments as figures within the Government put pressure on Scotland Yard to wrap up its investigation into alleged law-breaking in Westminster during lockdown.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Zahawi confirms plan for longer school week, as Labour brands Sunak ‘Mr Tax’

Schools across the country will be told to provide at least 32.5 hours of teaching a week under a new government plan, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed.The Schools White Paper will set out the new requirement when it is published tomorrow but the government has not made any new money available to fund the increase in teaching hours.Most primary and secondary schools already offer a 32.5-hour week, but Mr Zahawi said there are discrepancies that need to be abolished by 2023.“A child who receives 20 minutes less teaching time per day ultimately ends up missing out on two weeks of learning a year,” he explained on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has been branded “Mr Tax” by Labour as it accused him of “acting in his own interest” in the spring statement.The chancellor is reportedly planning a new council tax rebate after initially announcing a £150 refund to help households with sky-high energy costs.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

'Off to another party are we?' Families who lost loved ones to Covid heckle cabinet ministers arriving at luxury London hotel for team-building dinner hosted by Boris Johnson as police fine 20 people over 'Partygate'

Tory ministers were heckled by bereaved families of Covid victims shouting 'off to another party are we?' as they attended a dinner held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a luxury central London hotel. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove were among those to arrive at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy