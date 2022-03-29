30 students compete at Connecticut Spelling Bee

After two years off stage the Connecticut Spelling Bee commenced in person in West Hartford on Sunday. 30 of the state’s best spellers in grades four through eight went head-to-head at the University of Saint Joseph with bragging rights and a bigger competition at stake.

“This is an opportunity for all of the best spellers in the state to compete for the chance to be the champion of the state and also the right to move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, as we had to unfortunately cancel the Connecticut Spelling Bee in 2020 and in 2021 we held it virtually,” said an official at the Connecticut Spelling Bee.

More than 7,000 Connecticut students participated in the spelling bee program this year. The Scripps National Bee will be held from the end of May into early June.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.