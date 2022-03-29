ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

'My hands were swelling, my feet were swelling': This tick-borne illness can cause serious allergy to meat

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Tick season is fast approaching as the weather gets warmer. The lone star tick is the most common in Georgia, and if it bites... it can transmit several diseases to humans. Alpha-Gal. Ever heard of it?. It's a tick-borne illness that essentially makes you allergic...

