Missouri State

Busch Beer Heiress Valentine Enters Missouri US Senate Race

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Monday filed to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in Missouri. Valentine’s entrance to the race comes days after Republican candidate Eric Greitens was accused of physically assaulting members...

