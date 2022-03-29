Man in the hospital after shooting, car crash in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested two men suspected of shooting and killing a man in a car near I-20, the department announced. The shooting happened near Windsor Street and I-20 last week. A 24-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died. The victim’s identity has not been released.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying people they believe could be involved in a January quadruple shooting that left one person dead. Police say 20-year-old Zyquan Lee was shot and killed outside a sports bar in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Jan. 29.
Editor’s note: The original version of this story reported the victim was a man, however, it was later confirmed to be a teen. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Savannah Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said the shooting took place in the 400 block of […]
Two sisters, ages 14 and 18, died after a crash on a Georgia highway, officials said. The older girl was behind the wheel of a Saturn when it turned “into the path of” a tractor-trailer on Tuesday, March 8, the Georgia State Patrol said in a news release.
EUFAULA, Ala. — A 12-year-old boy was found dead after vanishing at a lake along the Georgia-Alabama line after a school bag was found floating in the water. The Eufaula Police Department responded to reports of the book bag floating near a boat ramp dock in Walter F. George Lake (also known as Lake Eufala) around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A Fayette County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2019. Fayette County District Attorney Marie Broder’s office says 35-year-old Alexandria Ginavia Mardell stabbed her husband, John Mardell, 22 times and smashed a glass jar over his head on December 23, 2019.
PINE GROVE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of accidentally killing a pregnant teenager and her unborn child is out of jail, four days after the deadly shooting on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. Police identified the pregnant teenager who was killed as Karrington Len Jade Smith, 17. Smith served...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Georgia woman after they say she left her toddler locked in a car alone for at least a half an hour while she played a gambling machine. Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said they got reports of an unattended child...
According to several reports, the mother of Young Thug’s children, LaKevia Jackson, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in the SWAT(Southwest Atlanta) section of the city. LaKevia’s mother Sherina spoke to Atlanta CBS affiliate WDRW and said that LaKevia was at the bowling alley celebrating a...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in the shooting death of an innocent bystander who was killed outside a gas station in DeKalb County. The incident occurred at the Shell station on Covington Highway at Wellborn Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Police identified the...
A semi-truck driver has been charged after authorities accused him of barreling into a firetruck on a Louisiana highway, sending firefighters scrambling and causing one to plunge off the interstate overpass. A firefighter crew was assisting with a crash on I-10 around 8:30 p.m. on March 9, KLFY reported. While...
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - John Colby Waldon’s wife said her husband was such a selfless man. She is still in shock over his death, but not because he died helping a driver who crashed. “I don’t think it was ever a thought of his do I have time...
