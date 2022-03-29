PETA offers $5K reward for answers in Nicholasville cat killing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than five years after a hunter was found shot dead in central Minnesota, authorities have increased the monetary reward offered for information that could lead to the conviction of his killer. The body of Terrence “Terry” Brisk was found in a wooded area outside of Little Falls on Nov, 7, 2016. Investigators say Brisk had been hunting on the property when he was fatally shot with his own rifle. MORE: Family Members Call For Answers In Investigation Of Hunter Murdered In 2016 Terry Brisk (credit: CBS) A blue van or minivan is believed to be in the area on the day of Brisk’s death, and is considered a “vehicle of interest” in this cold case. “We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case,” Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said. “Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident.” Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, or via phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. MORE: 1 Year Later, Weapon Recovered In Hunter’s Murder

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO