Washington — Michigan is set to receive nearly $13.6 million in transit grants for rural transit vehicles and bus facility repairs and expansions, officials said Monday. The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to get $6.1 million for the state to purchase transit vehicles for 13 public agencies, covering funding for a total of 47 vehicles, including zero to low-emission vehicles and related charging infrastructure, officials said.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO