LAPLACE — St. Charles Catholic High School students attended Literary Rally in March of 2022, traveling together to Nicholls State University for the annual event. At the Rally, students take master-level tests of the various courses offered in high schools throughout the state, including World and US History, French and Spanish, and the various Mathematics, Science, and English courses offered in each grade level. In addition, certain elective courses send representatives as well, including Art.

LAPLACE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO