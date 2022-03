BRIDGEPORT — The mound of stone and debris may make it difficult to envision the new youth and community center planned for the lot at 555 Madison Ave. After a multi-year effort, construction will soon begin on the 45,000-square-foot, two-floor building. The city-owned property is being prepared for the structure’s foundation and a ceremonial groundbreaking has been scheduled for Monday with assorted dignitaries to let the public know progress has been slow but continuing.

4 DAYS AGO