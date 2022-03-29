Tippecanoe County hoping to help residents recycle more effectively

Residents and businesses should also be prepared for additional increases to rates later this year. – Templeton community members can expect to see an increase of approximately 6.6-percent to their refuse rate beginning in April 2022. This annual adjustment is based on the California Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the prior calendar year, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This rate adjustment is higher than has been seen in previous years due to the increase in inflation during 2021, according to the Templeton Community Services Department.

TEMPLETON, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO