ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Tippecanoe County hoping to help residents recycle more effectively

WLFI.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe session is a partnership between the Tippecanoe...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Lowndes County residents to get help with wastewater problems

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, several organizations will assist residents living in unincorporated areas of Lowndes County who are experiencing persistent wastewater problems. It’s estimated about 30% of the county’s population lives below the poverty line and without access to clean water. The Black Belt Unincorporated...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Government
WJBF

Boil water advisory for certain Gloverville residents in effect

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers. If you live on Turnbull Street and Hickory Street in the Gloverville area, the water service has been interrupted to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption […]
GLOVERVILLE, SC
A-Town Daily News

Templeton residents to see waste, recycling rate increase

Residents and businesses should also be prepared for additional increases to rates later this year. – Templeton community members can expect to see an increase of approximately 6.6-percent to their refuse rate beginning in April 2022. This annual adjustment is based on the California Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the prior calendar year, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This rate adjustment is higher than has been seen in previous years due to the increase in inflation during 2021, according to the Templeton Community Services Department.
TEMPLETON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle
WAPT

Rankin County residents to pay more for garbage pickup

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Rankin County residents will soon see a big change on their garbage collection bill. It is going up and the county claims it can't afford it not to. Most Rankin County residents will pay $8.33 more a month. Older people and those who were getting a bigger discount on their bills will get less of a discount and more of an increase, averaging $11.67 more a month.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Portland Tribune

The state of recycling in Jefferson County

Increased costs and limits to what can be recycled change the process for some residents. In mid-2020, Crooked River Sanitary stopped their recycling service entirely. They no longer accepted recycling from the more than 4,000 residents of Crooked River Ranch. The culprit? China. In 2018, China announced a new policy,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
News Talk KIT

Yakima City Council Hoping to Help More Homeless

Homeless people in Yakima who live in their RV's will soon have a safe place to park and hook up to electrical service.The Yakima City Council this week approved an amendment to the lease agreement with Grace City Outreach to allow Yakima's Camp Hope to provide RV spaces with electrical hook ups, the construction of tiny homes/pallet shelters in phases, and make two additional connections to the public sewer.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
New Haven Independent

City Scraps Unvaxxed-Employee Testing Mandate

Starting Monday, the the city will no longer require its unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing. Human resources chief Stephen Librandi informed all employees — including public-school employees — of the change in a memo distributed Thursday. Librandi asked employees to still update vaccination information into a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Five area municipalities get funds for broadband expansion

Projects covering four municipalities in Indiana County and a fifth in Armstrong County are getting $273,859 for middle-mile and last-mile high-speed broadband infrastructure as part of a package of $10 million for 19 projects across the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf and area lawmakers announced Tuesday. “Getting the fiber optic cable...
EDUCATION
WLFI.com

I-65 Construction scheduled to begin April 1 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced it will start road work I-65 in April. According to a released statement, starting on or after April 1, crews will begin Phase 1, which is expected to last through August of this year and spans from the Wabash River Bridge through the S.R. 43 interchange. Drivers should be aware of impacts to traffic that include.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Western Iowa Today

New feed mill in Audubon County to create over 20 new jobs

(Hamlin) Landus Cooperative and AMVC are partnering on a new business venture in Audubon County. Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says a feed mill is being established east of Hamlin. “A new feed mill will be going up at the Landus grain site just east of Hamlin. It will be a $20 million feed mill and will employ 21 people.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy