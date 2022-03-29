ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Prosecutors gathering evidence about Hunter Biden’s foreign income: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Carolan
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) – A federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden is ramping up as prosecutors gather more information about his financial dealings abroad, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware sought more information related to the income Biden received from Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd., a source told the Wall Street Journal. They also questioned one of his associates about his drug and alcohol abuse, spending habits and mental state in 2018.

An investigation into Biden for tax crimes began in 2018 and expanded to include potential violations of foreign lobbying and money laundering rules. His work in Ukraine contributed to former President Trump ’s first impeachment. Between 2014 and 2019, Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board and was paid around $50,000 a month, which prompted Trump to urge President Volodymr Zelensky to open up an investigation into Biden’s father, President Biden , who was Trump’s electoral opponent at that time.

Judge rules Trump’s efforts to overturn election likely criminal

Prosecutors are also reportedly investigating Hunter Biden’s business relationships in other countries, such as China and Kazakhstan.

Hunter Biden said earlier this month that he paid off more than $1 million in tax liability with a loan, according to The New York Times. However, that doesn’t safeguard him from charges.

The Journal reported that it did not know how close the investigation was from being complete.

Country
China
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
WIBC.com

WATCH: Psaki’s Shifting Narrative On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cut off a reporter from the New York Post at Friday’s briefing after the journalist asked a series of questions about an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The reporter’s inquiries came on the heels of a The New York Times report about...
U.S. POLITICS
