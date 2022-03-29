ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Father shot in the head after 4 armed men break into his home

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A father was shot in the head during a home invasion in East Houston. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a home off Coulson Street near Federal Road. Houston Police said that the man,...

news4sanantonio.com

