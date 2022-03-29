Father shot in the head after 4 armed men break into his home
By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
1 day ago
HOUSTON - A father was shot in the head during a home invasion in East Houston. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a home off Coulson Street near Federal Road. Houston Police said that the man,...
A rapper from Memphis was gunned down in Houston and found in a ditch late last week, according to media reports. KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that 36-year-old LaPreston Porter, otherwise known as Snootie Wild was found with a gunshot wound to his neck on the city’s South Side.
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on March 2 has also been identified as the gunman who killed a father of seven at a west Houston fast food restaurant, according to the Houston Police Department. Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Executive Chief Matt...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
A Texas woman was arrested after she was accused of trying to give her baby to strangers, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to reports about the woman at around 10:30 p.m. on March 20, according to the news release, which was shared on Facebook.
A Texas man was asleep on the second floor of his home when he awoke to the sound of glass breaking, according to Houston media reports. As he woke up at about 1 a.m. Thursday, March 3, police say an intruder entered the home in the 2200 block of Naomi Street through the back door and began heading up stairs.
Move over Phoenix Jones, there's a new MMA crime fighter in town. UFC welterweight Kevin Holland was one of three customers who rushed and took down a shooter inside the packed Ra Sushi restaurant in Highland Village on Monday night, according to Houston police, preventing what could have been a terrible tragedy.
HOUSTON — A 2-year-old girl died in November after court documents say she was beaten in the head. Now, her father is speaking out and demanding justice after reading court documents that came out this week. The mother’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Jehu Martinez, was arrested and charged with her death....
HOUSTON – Houston police need help to identify a suspect who they said robbed a man outside a convenience store in northeast Houston back in January. It happened in the 4400 block of Lockwood Drive near Calavcade Street in Kashmere Gardens on Jan. 30. According to surveillance video, the...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee who was shot and killed on Tuesday night has been identified as Zarion Zakee Waheed. He is the latest teen to lose his life because of gun violence. The shooting happened around 6:42 p.m. on the evening of March 8 near...
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) are now involved in the search for Ella Goodie, who went missing on March 9 when she was contracted to drive a man to Houston, and the person of interest in the case, Brandon Francisco, who is believed to be the last person who was in contact with her.
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
A Texas man was shot and killed after he refused to hand over the keys to his vehicle to a pair of carjackers, according to San Antonio police. Officers responded to the shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, according to the San Antonio Police Department, near the intersection of Castroville Rd. and SW 36th St.
