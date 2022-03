Michael Vaughan is to return to the BBC’s cricket coverage on Monday night after being sat out in the wake of the sport’s racism scandal.The former England skipper was named in Yorkshire’s report into Azeem Rafiq’s claims of racism during his time at the club.The 47-year-old denied the allegation that he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players but was subsequently not involved in the BBC’s Ashes coverage in Australia, while also being removed from BT Sport’s coverage.Vaughan has been broadcasting on BT Sport during England’s latest disastrous series against the West Indies, with Joe Root’s side...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO