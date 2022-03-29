ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis on DIY, getting their hands dirty and renovating homes

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9Kew_0essAtIu00
Lifestyle

A “life-changing truck” may sound like a bold concept, but it’s one presenters Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis stand by when it comes to their new all-new Channel 4 show.

The duo have teamed up to front The Great Home Transformation, a six-part series which sees them renovate homes across the country in just three days. All with the help of said revolutionary truck.

Their aim: to give families a functional home that works for them, as opposed to against them.

“It’s quite a bold statement, that, isn’t it? ‘This truck is gonna change your life!’” mimics Willis, 46.

“But it’s not one of them shows where we’ve gone in and been like, ‘Pink is in, so we’re just going to paint your lounge pink and give you a big couch’,” points out Grimshaw, 37.

“I do love those as well…” he quickly adds. “But this show was about solving problems and remodelling houses that weren’t working for families.

“So actually, it has been life-changing, because we made their houses work for them, from dinner time to family time and working from home. It completely changed how they felt about being in their house, and hopefully that led to them all feeling happier and having a better way of life.”

It does sound dramatic, notes the former radio host, “but your surroundings and your house are so important to how you feel and how you behave. We saw really emotional reactions from people who felt like this huge problem – which they didn’t know how to tackle – had been solved by the truck!”

So what’s so special about it?

Inside the vehicle is an immersive mobile mood board, where each family (there are six, one per episode) has the chance to experience a bespoke vision of their home, with zero structural changes required, based simply on their own activities and needs.

Informed by specialist technology and interior design intelligence, the work itself will mostly be realised by Grimshaw, Willis, and the family themselves, showing just how achievable it is to radically change your home for the better through smart, yet accessible, design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nb7ml_0essAtIu00
Nick Grimshaw and Tim in The Great Home Transformation (Channel 4/©Nick Cunard/PA)

With additional and unexpected secret room reveals for one family member in every episode too, it’s fair to say the unveilings make for an emotional watch.

“There’s a couple of stories that are quite traumatic, and those people were incredibly deserving and needing of the change to happen in their house, to help change their mindset, to shift themselves forward,” reveals Willis.

“Swansea, for me, was a really emotional one,” Grimshaw shares.

“It was a family of four that had gone through various hardships. They felt so much lighter and happier and relieved when we left. It actually felt like a transformation of them as a family, which is mad to say because it was only three days, but they just felt so different.”

“It’s incredible how in such a short amount of time, you can make such a massive difference,” Willis realises.

It makes you realise what’s important. “But the past two years have really drummed that home as well, haven’t they?” she muses. “Because every day you kind of woke up thinking: ‘I’ve got a roof over my head, there is outdoor space around me, and I’ve got my health.’

“And then you go into these homes, and you see what a difference it can make if you’re happy where you are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14t65j_0essAtIu00
Alex, Tim, Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis (Channel 4/©Nick Cunard/PA)

Across the six episodes, the famous pair – along with interior design expert Alex and craftsman Tim – will showcase innovative and sustainable design solutions for families of all shapes and sizes, from homeowners to renters.

It’s an opportunity that arose after the presenters both enjoyed working on their own homes.

“We decorated in lockdown,” begins Grimshaw. “Being home [a lot more], there’s more time to pay attention to stuff. So, I thought I liked the lounge being really dark, but I’d come in here in the day, and as soon as I sat down to do any work, I’d be falling asleep! So I had to change that.

“And then my bedroom, we did a renovation,” he goes on. “When I moved in, I always felt like everything was the wrong way round in that room. So in lockdown, we got a builder and we literally drew him the plans on Post-It notes, and thankfully he understood it and did it!”

Meanwhile Willis’ country home renovations have been on a somewhat larger scale.

“I’d like to say I did it all myself, but obviously it involved builders!” she quips, having bought a new house and “ripped it apart” some eight years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBUXe_0essAtIu00
Nick Grimshaw getting stuck into some painting (Channel 4/©Nick Cunard/PA)

“We tried to inject a little bit of something into it, that it felt like it was lacking,” she reasons. “So we did the first phase of it, and that took about nine months. And we had loads of problems with it. And we were like: ‘Maybe we’ll not do that again!’

“And then we had this garage that we never used – it was like a makeshift gym for Matt (Willis’ husband of Busted fame), and we were like: ‘Maybe we could do something with it?’ So we flattened that and rebuilt it, and we’re just finishing it now!

“I always say: ‘I’ll never do it again’. And then I go: ‘I really want to do it again’.”

Has the show (which is in partnership with IKEA) left her itching to do more?

“We’re a couple of weeks away from finishing [the garage], structurally, and then we’ve got to get into the nitty gritty of making the room a cosy workspace for both of us, which will be interesting because what Matt will do and what I will do will be two very different things!” admits the mother-of-three.

“It needs a Nick touch now. It needs the beauty.”

Nick replies: “I love just sitting and looking for stuff, and so does Mesh [Meshach Henry], my boyfriend. Just sitting on 1stDibs or Etsy or eBay, searching for things. So, we’ve got you covered for that, Emma!”

The DIY takeout is one of the appeals of a show like this, they agree.

“You get so many tips from it,” Willis says excitedly. “We both wanted to do a show where we could get our hands dirty and actually get involved, because we love this area anyway, outside of watching on telly.

“It was nice to be able to work on something where if you wanted to strip or paint, or if you wanted to learn how to hang wallpaper or wanted to learn how to tile, you could. We wanted to know how to do all of those skills, and if we can do them, anyone can!”

“Absolutely true!” finishes Grimshaw. “I love watching shows like this or watching a cooking show, because it’s that passive learning.

“It often feels quite scary, house stuff, like: ‘I don’t know if I can do that’. But actually, there’s loads you can just do yourself!”

The Great Home Transformation starts on Channel 4 on Wednesday, April 6.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Is 15-time major champion Tiger Woods set for return to action at the Masters?

Tiger Woods has increased speculation about a possible return to action in the Masters by playing a practice round at Augusta National. The 15-time major winner has not competed in a top-level event since requiring surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following an horrific car crash in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Willis
Person
Nick Grimshaw
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renovate#Diy#Alex And#Channel 4#Pink
Grazia

Aldi's Sell-Out Rattan Garden Furniture Is Back Just In Time For Spring

The famous Aldi Online Garden Store is well and truly making a comeback-with-a-bang - allowing customers who previously missed out to have another chance at getting their hands on the sell-out furniture, dining sets and yes, hanging egg chairs. If you follow their Specialbuys, then you may remember the Rattan...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

DIY Garage Shoe Storage: An Easy, Fast, and Versatile Project

Learn how to build a garage shoe storage rack with this step-by-step guide. With some plywood, woodworking skills, and time, you will create a simple solution to declutter and organize your family’s shoe collection. The DIY garage shoe storage presented in this guide was intentionally made to have an...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy