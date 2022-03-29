ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals, politicians and dignitaries from around the world gather for Prince Philip’s Memorial Service

By Rebecca Cope
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Family has gathered en masse to celebrate the life of its late patriarch, the Queen’s husband of almost 74 years, the Duke of Edinburgh. While his funeral last April had a restricted guest list of just 30 people due to the pandemic rules in place at the time, today...

The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be returning as 'part-time' royals, says royal expert

It's been a busy few years for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who, since announcing their departure from the Royal Family in early 2020, have moved across the pond to California, given a history-making interview to TV presenter Oprah Winfrey and welcomed their second child. But, it seems that their life might get a whole lot busier in the coming years, as one royal expert thinks the pair could be returning to royal life as 'part-time' members of The Firm.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton always has to pack this outfit when on tour - but we hope we never see it

During her Queen's Platinum Jubilee tour of the Caribbean with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge has been turning heads in an array of stunning outfits, all of which have been carefully selected ahead of time. Bringing the sunshine with her colourful Royal Tour wardrobe, the Duchess has stunned in a striking 1950's dress, a sunshine yellow dress by Roksanda and *that* mesmerising metallic The Vampire's Wife dress.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Princess Diana Never-Before-Seen Portrait Has Many Seeing Clear Kate Middleton Parallels

A never-before-seen portrait of the late Princess Diana is now on display at Kensington Palace as part of a new exhibition of intimate photos of the Royal Family. The picture instantly drew comparisons to a photo of Kate Middleton released to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday. The photo of Diana was taken when she was about 27.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Kate Middleton's Best Bold Style Statements From Royal Tour of Caribbean With Prince William

The duchess of fashion! Kate Middleton and Prince William have spent their Caribbean royal tour meeting locals and taking in the rich culture of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their eight-day trip, the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has sported vibrantly colored outfits while participating in loads of activities, including playing drums at Bob Marley's former home, dancing with crowds, greeting locals, and making formal appearances.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

