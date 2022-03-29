Green Up for Major Award

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
The 2021-22 college basketball season is winding down, which means it’s about time to hand out some hardware. On Monday, the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award named its finalists. The award named 25 members of its All-America team, which makes them finalists for the National Player of the Year Award. Among the All-Americans are 7 players from the Big Ten:
There have been plenty of small moves this offseason made by teams despite the historic moves of marquee players. On Monday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills re-signed a key depth piece of their offense to a 1-year deal. Former Iowa Hawkeye Ike Boettger is back with the team on a 1-year...
Amid all the hoopla of a Final Four weekend featuring Duke vs. UNC in Coach K's final season, in the Crescent City of New Orleans where freedom and indulgence are heartily celebrated year-round, another important game is happening.
Tucked into a weekend of pure basketball frenzy, the first-ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities...
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball is coming back for another season with the Cyclones. Second-team All-American Ashley Joens said she will return for another season in Ames in a tweet Monday afternoon. Joens has played the last four seasons with the...
LAWRENCE — How much Remy Martin has been thriving in his role for Kansas basketball in recent weeks has not gone unnoticed.
There’s what his teammates have been saying about him. There’s what head coach Bill Self has been saying about him. Martin, a super-senior guard for the Jayhawks, was even named the Midwest region’s...
All the scoring arrived in the second half and Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville blanked Fort Madison, 3-0, in a non-conference girls soccer match at the Baxter Complex in Fort Madison Monday night. ND-WB/Danville goalkeeper Ava Rashid picked up the shutout with two saves. Julianna Hill, Hailey Parrott and Amelia Schwenker each...
Comments / 0