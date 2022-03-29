ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars criticized for leaving Bob Saget out of in memoriam segment

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) – The Will Smith slap wasn’t the only moment that spurred controversy at Sunday night’s Oscars.

Social media users were quick to notice that the beloved late actor Bob Saget , known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House” and the recent reboot “Fuller House,” was not included in the in memoriam portion of the show.

While predominantly a television actor, Saget was involved in a few movies, including as a director for the 1998 comedy “Dirty Work” with Norm Macdonald. Saget died in January from head trauma.

Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review

Despite the segment’s focus on those with film careers, many were upset by Saget’s omission.

“Actually leaving Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam was the most outrageous part of the Oscars,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing , “I don’t know about you all but the biggest controversy is… The #AcademyAwards left Bob Saget out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.”

The segment, which some criticized for being seemingly upbeat, did honor Halyna Hutchins . The late cinematographer was killed in a shooting on the set of “Rust” after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a gun holding a “suspected live round.”

Bodycam video, photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released

Baldwin and the film’s other producers are facing several lawsuits over the shooting.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said during a December interview.

