Sun protection product reflects Palm Beach trio's Florida heritage

Michael Katzenberg, Max Ricci and Jeffrey Tousey had spent a lot of social time together during the pandemic. They got along so well, they decided to toss around several ideas for a Florida-based business.

With the Sunshine State attracting 130 million visitors each year, products related to the Florida lifestyle seemed like a good place to start.

Katzenberg, 34, grew up in Palm Beach. His father, Marc Jay Katzenberg, was one of the original owners, along with Jay Brown, of TooJay’s flagship New York-style deli that opened in Royal Poinciana Plaza in 1981. His parents were married in the plaza.

He knew firsthand that life in the sun had its perils as several family members have had skin cancer issues. Sunscreen and related products seemed like a good place to start.

Katzenberg and Ricci, 45, started discussing the idea of leveraging their talents and creating a Florida-branded sunscreen.

Katzenberg, a seasoned sales and business development specialist, lived in West Palm Beach with his wife and daughter. Ricci, the chief operating officer and co-founder of Proof Authentication, a product authentication technology company based in Boston, moved to West Palm Beach six years ago with his wife and their two children.

Ideally, everything for their products would be made in Florida. But most manufacturers were not interested in taking on a startup producing minimum quantities.

Ricci got used to being turned down. A last-ditch effort on Linkedin yielded the name of a company two hours from West Palm Beach. The voice on the other end of the phone asked him if he was by chance the Ricci from Rhode Island? It turned out that it was Ricci’s neighbor from Newport who had known his family for generations.

With the manufacturer guiding them, Florida Squeezed came into production. They settled on four sunscreens, SPF 8, 15, 30 and 50, plus an after-sun aloe mist. Packaging uses a BOV system (bag on valve), which pressurizes cans with only compressed air in lieu of an aerosol propellant. The dry mist is non-greasy.

(The Skin Cancer Foundation advises everyone to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher, daily.)

Florida Squeezed products do not contain parabens, phthalates or aerosols. They are also reef-friendly, in accordance with the Hawaiian Reef Act 104, which bans any sunscreen containing oxybenzone or octinoxate.

Scent became a very important part of the equation. Bananas and coconuts seemed to dominate the marketplace.

“We wanted a cleaner smell that reflected our Florida heritage,” said Katzenberg. “We chose orange with vanilla, reminiscent of a Creamsicle, and started hosing down every person we knew to gauge their response to the scent. The scent came from oranges grown in a grove near the manufacturer.”

Tousey, 36, the third member of the team, is a Fort Myers native who graduated from the University of Florida, and moved to New York. He received a master's degree in digital journalism from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. In 2015, he joined a national publication as the director of social media and launched his own company, Beekman Social. His forte at Florida Squeezed is handling social media and events.

The team’s goal is to be the unofficial, official sunscreen of Florida. With more than 225 days of sunshine a year, it is critical for people to wear sunscreen daily.

Florida Squeezed can be found at P.B. Boy’s Club, The Breakers, The Four Seasons, Green’s Pharmacy, Eau Spa and The Ben.