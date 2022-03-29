ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Sun protection product reflects Palm Beach trio's Florida heritage

By Roberta Sabban
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HHG5_0essA5hB00

Michael Katzenberg, Max Ricci and Jeffrey Tousey had spent a lot of social time together during the pandemic. They got along so well, they decided to toss around several ideas for a Florida-based business.

With the Sunshine State attracting 130 million visitors each year, products related to the Florida lifestyle seemed like a good place to start.

Katzenberg, 34, grew up in Palm Beach. His father, Marc Jay Katzenberg, was one of the original owners, along with Jay Brown, of TooJay’s flagship New York-style deli that opened in Royal Poinciana Plaza in 1981. His parents were married in the plaza.

He knew firsthand that life in the sun had its perils as several family members have had skin cancer issues. Sunscreen and related products seemed like a good place to start.

Katzenberg and Ricci, 45, started discussing the idea of leveraging their talents and creating a Florida-branded sunscreen.

Katzenberg, a seasoned sales and business development specialist, lived in West Palm Beach with his wife and daughter. Ricci, the chief operating officer and co-founder of Proof Authentication, a product authentication technology company based in Boston, moved to West Palm Beach six years ago with his wife and their two children.

Ideally, everything for their products would be made in Florida. But most manufacturers were not interested in taking on a startup producing minimum quantities.

Ricci got used to being turned down. A last-ditch effort on Linkedin yielded the name of a company two hours from West Palm Beach. The voice on the other end of the phone asked him if he was by chance the Ricci from Rhode Island? It turned out that it was Ricci’s neighbor from Newport who had known his family for generations.

With the manufacturer guiding them, Florida Squeezed came into production. They settled on four sunscreens, SPF 8, 15, 30 and 50, plus an after-sun aloe mist. Packaging uses a BOV system (bag on valve), which pressurizes cans with only compressed air in lieu of an aerosol propellant. The dry mist is non-greasy.

(The Skin Cancer Foundation advises everyone to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher, daily.)

Florida Squeezed products do not contain parabens, phthalates or aerosols. They are also reef-friendly, in accordance with the Hawaiian Reef Act 104, which bans any sunscreen containing oxybenzone or octinoxate.

Scent became a very important part of the equation. Bananas and coconuts seemed to dominate the marketplace.

“We wanted a cleaner smell that reflected our Florida heritage,” said Katzenberg. “We chose orange with vanilla, reminiscent of a Creamsicle, and started hosing down every person we knew to gauge their response to the scent. The scent came from oranges grown in a grove near the manufacturer.”

Tousey, 36, the third member of the team, is a Fort Myers native who graduated from the University of Florida, and moved to New York. He received a master's degree in digital journalism from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. In 2015, he joined a national publication as the director of social media and launched his own company, Beekman Social. His forte at Florida Squeezed is handling social media and events.

The team’s goal is to be the unofficial, official sunscreen of Florida. With more than 225 days of sunshine a year, it is critical for people to wear sunscreen daily.

Florida Squeezed can be found at P.B. Boy’s Club, The Breakers, The Four Seasons, Green’s Pharmacy, Eau Spa and The Ben.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post

1K+

Followers

440

Posts

100K+

Views

Follow The Palm Beach Post and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Protection#S Club#Toojay#Sunscreen#Proof Authentication
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
ORLANDO, FL
Miami Herald

Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

1K+
Followers
440
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy