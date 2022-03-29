ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, March 29th, 2022

By Learfield news
Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House did not vote Monday on a Congressional redistricting plan. Lawmakers in the lower chamber are still reviewing the plan the Senate passed last Thursday. Today (Tuesday) is the last day candidates can file for Missouri’s August primary election. Since the legislature has not passed...

Agriculture Online

What is today's news? | Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Have you read the latest on planting season intentions or what you should know about carbon markets?. These topics and more made the headlines today. On March 31, the USDA will release its Prospective Planting Report. Prior to its release, Kluis Commodity Advisors and Successful Farming wanted to find out what your planting intentions were for 2022, so we teamed up to conduct our own acreage survey.
AGRICULTURE
NBC Sports

Kansas City mayor wants to keep Chiefs as team considers a move to the suburbs

The Chiefs may be the next team in the hunt for a new stadium. Chiefs President Mark Donovan told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that the team has considered options in the state of Kansas, in the suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri, and that the Chiefs have been pitched by Kansas developers on stadium options.
NFL
Wave 3

WAVE News - Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022

After decades of busing, JCPS will soon roll out a new student assignment plan. US Army veteran to take over as director of Metro Corrections. Jerry Collins, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections major, will take over as director of the jail on April 4, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs considering stadium options that would relocate team

In a wild turn of events, Kansas City Chiefs Mark Donovan said the team is considering moving the team out of town. Don’t look now Kansas City Chiefs fans, but team president Mark Donovan just provided an update that no one is going to like. Donovan said on Tuesday morning that the team is considering options for a new stadium, which would include a move away from Kansas City.
NFL
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Chiefs fans are furious at thought of team leaving Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs fans are up in arms after team president Mark Donovan opened up the door for the team to relocate. Could the Kansas City Chiefs be leaving Arrowhead in the near future? This isn’t what anyone wants to hear, but team president Mark Donovan said that the team is cononsidering new stadium options outside of KC.
NFL

