Iowa men’s basketball center Josh Ogundele has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, becoming the second Hawkeye in as many days to enter the portal. Ogundele, who just finished his sophomore season in Iowa City, joins former Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint in the portal. Ogundele notified Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery of his intention to leave the program and the University of Iowa on Wednesday.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO