Illinois State

Illinois Prisoner Review Board Down Two More Members

By Todd Stapleton
 1 day ago

He Illinois Prisoner Review Board is down two more members. The state Senate voted yesterday against Governor Pritzker’s nomination of Eleanor Wilson to...

WSPA 7News

Here’s why Senate Democrats blocked Pritzker’s Prisoner Review Board appointee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), a former prosecutor, joined Capitol Connection to explain why Senate Democrats blocked one of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s nominees to the Prisoner Review Board. Bennett also discussed the latest developments in the state’s push to restore the unemployment insurance trust fund from a pandemic-driven $4.5 billion deficit.
Salon

Republican senator slams GOP lawmakers’ antics during SCOTUS hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is calling out Republican lawmakers for their politically driven antics during the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings for justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. On Wednesday, March 23, the Republican lawmaker expressed frustration over lawmakers seeking viral videos, including Sen....
The State Journal-Register

A bit more normal, Illinois lawmakers welcome in-person guests for first time in two years

Politicians in the state Capitol hosted two visiting leaders this week, a sign of normalcy after guests were blocked from both chambers for two years because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the Illinois House welcomed Carl Heastie, the speaker of the New York State Assembly. On Thursday it welcomed Kevin Byrne, the consul general of Ireland to the Midwestern United States.
The Mountaineer

Election board has a new member

Beverly Jean Messer-Evans is the newest member of the Haywood County Board of Elections. She was recently appointed to take the place of Dave Miller, who resigned on Jan. 18, 2022 due to his plans to move out of state. The five-member board oversees elections within Haywood County, ensuring all...
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
