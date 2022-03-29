ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, March 29th, 2022

By Learfield News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- A House committee has approved a plan to hike the pay for providing in-home care for Iowans with disabilities. The move comes as a federal review is expected to call for moving residents with disabilities out of state institutions in Glenwood and Woodward -- and into home...

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor has signed a two-billion-dollar change in the state’s tax system into law. Iowa’s top income tax rate will be incrementally lowered over the next few years until every taxpayer is paying a flat three-point-nine percent in 2026. The change will eliminate the state’s progressive income tax system, where wealthier Iowans pay higher rates than lower-income Iowans. This state will join 10 others with some form of flat income tax. It’s the third major tax cut Reynolds has signed into law after becoming governor.
IOWA STATE
Iowa is home to tons of beautiful cities, historic landmarks, theme parks, historic college campuses, and most importantly, great people. This study shocked me a little when it named this city the ugliest city in Iowa. I believe the saying is "beauty is within the eye of the beholder" and it's hard to grasp how this area could be considered ugly.
IOWA STATE
Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol says a suspected impaired driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday night. It began on Highway 65 near Bondurant when a trooper tried to pull over a Corvette around 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. During the pursuit, the […]
DES MOINES, IA
(Des Moines) The restaurants making the Top Ten for Iowa’s Best Burger contest have been announced. Iowans submitted nominations between February 14 and March 14 to kick off the quest to find the best burger in Iowa. Nominations were accepted online by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2022 Top Ten restaurants.
IOWA STATE
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The family of a boy whose brain was severely injured during birth at an Iowa City hospital has been awarded $97.4 million. The Des Moines Register reports that a Johnson County on Monday handed down the award, believed to be the largest medical malpractice verdict in Iowa’s history. The award came in a lawsuit filed by Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt against Mercy Hospital Iowa City and an obstetrician. The family’s lawyers contend that the boy’s brain damage was caused by, among other things, medical staff's failure to deliver the baby by cesarean section. The boy is now 3 years old and is unable to walk by himself or speak beyond a few words. The family says he will need 24-hour care for the rest of his life.
DES MOINES, IA
Waterloo police said a 41-year-old man was shot and later died Tuesday morning. A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
WATERLOO, IA

