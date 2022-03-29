39 times the government said no rules were broken in the first two weeks after the partygate allegations broke

Boris Johnson drinking some red wine during the Lord Mayor's Banquet in central London on November 15, 2021 TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

The Metropolitan Police will issue its first fines for lockdown-busting parties in Westminster.

Parties were held throughout lockdown in Downing Street and Whitehall.

In the two weeks after the "partygate" allegations began, the government denied rules were broken 39 times.

Coronavirus regulations were breached in lockdown-busting parties in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed, as it issues the first set of fines relating to the row .

However, opposition MPs argue that this flies in the face of what Boris Johnson and his team said when the news first broke. This could be almost as serious as the rule breach itself: if the prime minister is found to have misled Parliament, he could be forced to resign.

In the two weeks after allegations of parties being held during lockdown in Downing Street and in government departments across Whitehall first came out, the government denied the rules were broken 39 times.

Contact this reporter at hdyer@insider.com if there is a government denial missed in the above list.