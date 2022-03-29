ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

39 times the government said no rules were broken in the first two weeks after the partygate allegations broke

By Henry Dyer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235CLq_0ess85j800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLFTl_0ess85j800
Boris Johnson drinking some red wine during the Lord Mayor's Banquet in central London on November 15, 2021

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

  • The Metropolitan Police will issue its first fines for lockdown-busting parties in Westminster.
  • Parties were held throughout lockdown in Downing Street and Whitehall.
  • In the two weeks after the "partygate" allegations began, the government denied rules were broken 39 times.

Coronavirus regulations were breached in lockdown-busting parties in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed, as it issues the first set of fines relating to the row .

However, opposition MPs argue that this flies in the face of what Boris Johnson and his team said when the news first broke. This could be almost as serious as the rule breach itself: if the prime minister is found to have misled Parliament, he could be forced to resign.

In the two weeks after allegations of parties being held during lockdown in Downing Street and in government departments across Whitehall first came out, the government denied the rules were broken 39 times.

  1. November 30 2021

    The Daily Mirror's first report of Downing Street parties in Christmas 2020 attended by Boris Johnson and Downing Street staff is denied by a government spokesperson, who tells the newspaper: "Covid rules have been followed at all times."
  2. December 1 2021 - Morning round

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid tells LBC : "Whether it's in Number 10 or any Government department, all rules would have been followed at all times... I don't think there's anything there."
  3. December 1 2021 - Prime Minister's Questions

    Later that day at Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson denies the claim the rules had been broken. He tells Parliament: "All guidance was followed completely in No. 10."
  4. December 1 2021 - After PMQs

    In a briefing to Westminster journalists afterwards , Johnson's spokesperson says in response to a series of questions: "Clearly at all stages the rules have been followed. [...] We don't recognise this account. [...] The Covid rules have been followed at all times. [...] We do not recognise this report and Covid rules have been followed at all times. [...] I will repeat that Covid rules have been followed at all times. [...] All I'm saying is we don't recognise those accounts and all Covid rules have been followed at all times. [...] We don't recognise this report and Covid rules have been followed at all times. [...] I will repeat that Covid rules have been followed at all times.  [...] We don't recognise this report and all Covid rules have been followed. [...] I'm happy, very happy, to repeat that I don't recognise it and Covid rules have been followed at all times. [...] Covid rules have been followed at all times."

    The spokesperson denied the rules were breached 10 times.
  5. December 2 2021 - Morning round

    Science Minister George Freeman tells Times Radio, according to an Evening Standard report : "Before coming on this morning, I've made all the inquiries and I'm absolutely assured that all the rules were followed."
  6. December 2 2021 - Question Time

    Health Minister Maggie Throup says on the BBC's Question Time : "The Prime Minister said quite clearly on Wednesday at PMQs that all guidance was followed."
  7. December 3 2021 - Morning round

    Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden tells BBC Breakfast, according to the Evening Standard : "I have, however, been assured by what the Prime Minister has said, which is that the rules at all times were obeyed in Downing Street."
  8. December 3 2021

    Johnson tells the BBC : "That's not true. We followed the guidance throughout. We continue to follow the guidance." Pressed by a journalist, he says: "We followed the guidance at all times. [...] We followed the guidance at all times. [...] I'm sorry, but I'm just going to have to tell you: We followed the guidance at all times, and we will continue to follow the guidance at all times."
  9. December 5 2021

    Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tells the BBC's Andrew Marr : "The PM has been crystal clear in relation to any circumstances of events in Downing Street that the rules were complied with." He dismisses the reports of events as "unsubstantiated, anonymous claims." "We're clear that the rules were followed," he says.
  10. December 6 2021 - Morning round

    The Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse tells BBC Breakfast: "I don't even know if an event took place. But if it did, that no rules were broken." He adds: "The reassurances I have been given is that none of those rules were broken at Downing Street, that they complied with Covid regulations at the time."
  11. December 6 2021 - Lobby briefing

    The Prime Minister's spokesperson tells journalists, according to the Huffington Post : "As the press secretary set out at a number of occasions, when questioned about this originally, there was not a party and the Covid rules were followed at all times. [...] It's simply the case that guidance has been followed at all times. As I said, guidance has been followed at all times." He says it is a "statement of fact" no rules were broken.
  12. December 6 2021 - House of Lords

    Cabinet minister Lord True tells peers in the upper house : "No. 10 has always followed, and continues to follow, Covid regulations at all times."
  13. December 7 2021

    Standing outside a prison, Johnson tells Sky News : "What I can tell you is that all the guidelines were observed, continue to be observed. [...] I can tell you that the guidelines were followed at all times. [...] I have satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times."
  14. December 7 2021

    In Parliament, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is asked if he, his officials, or special advisors, attended parties in Downing Street on November 27 or December 18 2020. He denies attending any parties . Sunak later received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police over his attendance of a birthday party for Johnson on June 19 2020.

    On the evening of December 7, ITV published leaked video showing Downing Street staff joking about a party in 2020.
  15. December 8 2021

    Johnson tells Parliament : "I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken. That is what I have been repeatedly assured."

    An inquiry into the alleged parties by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is announced.
  16. December 9 2021

    Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis tells Parliament he has been told that Case has "indicated that he was not at any relevant gathering". On December 17, Case steps aside from the investigation after POLITICO and the Independent report he attended an impromptu Christmas drinks gathering in December 2020. It is taken up by Sue Gray.
  17. December 10 2021

    Chief Whip Mark Spencer tells his local BBC radio station : "I am assured that everybody in that building [Downing Street] played by the rules. [...] I am told there weren't any parties. [...] I am told that they were not, you know, drinking alcohol and having parties while that was going on."
  18. December 13 2021

    Johnson tells broadcasters "I certainly broke no rules" after a photograph was published in the Sunday Mirror showing him with two colleagues at a virtual quiz in Downing Street in December 2020.

Contact this reporter at hdyer@insider.com if there is a government denial missed in the above list.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Is the Irish Brexit row about to be solved? Boris Johnson enjoys the England versus Ireland rugby match at Twickenham with Irish premier Micheal Martin who says the Northern Ireland Protocol 'is working'

There were signs the Irish Brexit row may about to be solved after Boris Johnson enjoyed a cracking game of rugby with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin as England lost to Ireland today. It came after the two leaders spoke in London about the Ukraine crisis and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

PM urged to sack Priti Patel over Ukrainian refugee response

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the Home Secretary’s management of the ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ has been ‘utterly shameful’. The leader of the Liberal Democrats has called for Boris Johnson to sack Priti Patel over her department’s handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis. In...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson must resign over fines issued for lockdown-breaching parties, says Angela Rayner

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has called for Boris Johnson to go after fines were issued by police over lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.Ms Rayner has previously said that Mr Johnson should resign if he was personally fined for breaking laws imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, though party leader Keir Starmer earlier this month appeared to back away from this position in the name of “unity” during the Ukraine crisis.But following today’s Metropolitan Police announcement that 20 fixed penalty notices are to be issued for breaches of the criminal law, the Labour deputy leader...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Kit Malthouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Radio#Central London#Uk#Tolga Akmen#The Metropolitan Police#Coronavirus#Parliament#The Daily Mirror#Lbc
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Around 100 migrants are brought into Dover TODAY as numbers rescued or intercepted by UK authorities after making the perilous Channel crossing tops more than 3,000 so far this year

Around 100 migrants were brought into Dover today as the numbers rescued or intercepted by UK authorities after making the perilous Channel crossing topped more than 3,000 so far this year. Three migrants were rescued by the RNLI from a rubber dinghy as groups of men and women were picked...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s position ‘untenable’ if he is fined over Partygate, says Angela Rayner

Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister if he is fined over lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has said.Ms Rayner told Sky News that the position of Mr Johnson and ministers including chancellor Rishi Sunak would be "untenable" if the Metropolitan Police inquiry concludes they broke the rules they set for other Britons.Her call comes weeks after leader Sir Keir Starmer appeared to back away from his demand for the PM's resignation, saying that it was important the country showed "unity" during the Ukraine invasion crisis.The first fixed penalty notices from the Met's Operation...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

British soldiers are ordered off WhatsApp amid fears that sensitive military details could be accessed by Russian hackers

The British Army has banned WhatsApp over fears Russia is hacking the platform to acquire operationally sensitive information. All personnel, from senior officers to junior soldiers, must cease using the phone messaging service for professional purposes or face disciplinary action. A Ministry of Defence document confirming the ban last night...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Off to another party are we?' Families who lost loved ones to Covid heckle cabinet ministers arriving at luxury London hotel for team-building dinner hosted by Boris Johnson as police fine 20 people over 'Partygate'

Tory ministers were heckled by bereaved families of Covid victims shouting 'off to another party are we?' as they attended a dinner held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a luxury central London hotel. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove were among those to arrive at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tiny baby is just one of 100 Channel migrants who have landed in Dover today with 'dozens more' expected after Border Force stopped 213 yesterday - bringing total attempting perilous crossing to nearly 3,500 so far this year

A tiny baby was one of at least 100 migrants who crossed the Channel in small boats today, with ‘dozens’ more expected, after more than 200 sailed to Britain in small boats yesterday – taking the total number of Channel migrants this year so far to 3,500.
U.K.
BBC

Police fines yet to pull rug out from under Boris Johnson

On any given evening, it would have been a strange sight to see several hundred Conservative MPs marching across Westminster Bridge, invited to dinner with the prime minister. On the day that the first fines were announced, after weeks of political agonies over parties or gatherings that nearly sunk the party leader, it was bizarre indeed.
U.K.
US News and World Report

Businessman Lebedev Says UK Security Advice About Him Should Be Public

LONDON (Reuters) -Evgeny Lebedev, the ennobled British-Russian media boss and son of a former KGB spy, said on Tuesday security advice relating to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to appoint him to parliament's upper chamber should be publicly released. Johnson has come under political pressure over his friendship with Lebedev...
ECONOMY
The Independent

No 10 braced for first fines to be issued in partygate scandal

Downing Street is braced for the first wave of police fines over lockdown-busting parties at No 10 and Whitehall.The Metropolitan Police is expected to issue “imminently” the first fixed-penalty notices for breaking coronavirus laws as a result of its investigation into the partygate scandal.The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended.The Guardian, which broke the news, suggested around 20 fines would be issued relating to the most straightforward cases.That would appear to exclude Boris Johnson, who was one of dozens of people issued with a police questionnaire to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

445K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy