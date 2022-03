NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving waited all season for a chance to play in front of his home fans, and this sure wasn't the way he envisioned it going."Not the result we wanted, I didn't shoot as well as I wanted," Irving said. "Basically none of the things I had hoped for going well tonight just didn't happen, and that's just the flow of basketball."It went much better for the other point guard. LaMelo Ball had 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets spoiled Irving's first home game of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-110 on Sunday...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO