Students return to school in tornado battered town of Jacksboro

With much of the town still dealing with the destruction from last weeks tornado, school starts back up in Jacksboro today.

Two of the district's three schools, Jacksboro Elementary and Jacksboro High School, were badly damaged last Monday when a tornado roared through. Classes were immediately canceled for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, the district's high school main campus will be ready to open for students and staff, though the elementary school will remain closed with classes moved to various facilities around the city.

Some of those facilities include the First Baptist Church, Jacksboro Parish, Fort Richardson Masonic Lodge, and Jacksboro Middle School.

Recovery efforts have continued across the city, with hundreds of power crews tasked with replacing more than 80 utility poles and thousands of feet of downed lines.

