ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Biathlon suspends Russia, Belarus as member federations

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TxgZ_0ess5ukr00
Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway sports a headband reading No War Please as she competes in the Biathlon 4x6 km relay women's World Cup competition, in Kontiolahti, Finland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — After most Olympic sports banned athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus, biathlon stepped up the isolation by banning its member federations from the countries on Tuesday.

Russia and Belarus “have violated the humanitarian obligations for member federations,” the International Biathlon Union said in a statement.

The IBU also noted the Russian military invasion “has stopped the activities of the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation” so it would be unfair for the “attacking countries” to enjoy membership rights while biathlon in Ukraine is disrupted.

Russia has retained active membership in most sports governing bodies, including soccer’s FIFA which has its annual congress on Thursday in Doha, Qatar. It was unclear on Tuesday if Russian soccer officials will take up their rights to attend and speak to more than 200 fellow members.

The IBU executive board moved to suspend its Russian and Belarusian members one week after the World Cup season ended.

The decisions, which can be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, will be reviewed “in the event of a change of circumstances” in Ukraine, and at the IBU congress in September, the governing body said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

823K+

Followers

410K+

Posts

372M+

Views

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biathlon#Ap#Ibu#Russian#Belarusian#The Ibu Congress
Reuters

Putin's warning to 'traitors' sends chilling message

March 16 (Reuters) - Graffiti warnings daubed on the doors of activists in Moscow. A food blogger threatened with up to 15 years in jail for "discrediting" Russia's army. A call to sack a senior former official for "treachery" for opposing the war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin issued a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Doha, QA
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Vice

Russia Is Now Claiming the US Trained Birds to Deliver Ukrainian Bioweapons

Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the general consensus appears to be that the Kremlin has lost the information war. That call is likely very premature at best, but it’s clear the Russian government’s efforts to convince its own citizens that Ukraine is the aggressor, and that the Kremlin is justified in bombing a sovereign nation, are becoming increasingly desperate.
MILITARY
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

823K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy