Hays County, TX

Nearly $100 million in federal rent relief funding for Texans in need at risk as spending deadline approaches

By Jamil Donith
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS, Texas — Time is up for local emergency rent relief programs to get funds out to renters at risk of eviction. Local emergency rent relief programs stand to lose nearly $100 million if unspent by March 31. Hays County is among one of the lowest spenders...

spectrumlocalnews.com

