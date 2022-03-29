ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Plastic particles found in human bloodstreams for the first time ever

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo3Oz_0ess3V6400

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (StudyFinds.org) — Plastic contamination is something many people fear will destroy the environment, but a new study warns that it’s also polluting our bodies as well. Researchers in the Netherlands have found plastic particles in the human bloodstream for the first time ever.

Their results reveal that these microscopic particles coming from the environment around us are being absorbed by the body and are entering the blood supply. Study authors at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam examined 22 individuals who anonymously donated their blood for testing.

The team scanned each sample for five distinct polymers — the building blocks of plastic.

Three-quarters of the group had plastic in their blood. This marks the first time scientists have discovered actual plastic substances in a live sample of human blood. Previously, scientists suspected that plastic was contaminating the human body but those findings came from lab experiments.

What kind of plastics are floating through our bodies?

Researchers found that the overall concentration of plastic in the human bloodstream averaged around 1.6 µg/ml. This is the equivalent of a teaspoon of plastic in 1,000 liters of water — or 10 large bathtubs.

While a quarter of the participants did not have any detectable signs of plastic in their blood, the remaining samples had several types including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene, polymers of styrene, and poly(methyl methacrylate).

“We have now proven that our bloodstream, our river of life as it were, has plastic in it,” research leader and ecotoxicologist Heather Leslie says in a university release.

“This dataset is the first of its kind and must be expanded to gain insight into how widespread plastic pollution is in the bodies of humans, and how harmful that may be. With this insight we can determine whether exposure to plastic particles poses a threat to public health,” adds analytical chemist Marja Lamoree.

The findings are published in the journal Environment International .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

80% of People in New Study Discovered to Have Microplastics in their Blood

Microplastics are fragments or tiny fibers from larger plastic materials shredded into pieces. Since the onset of industrialization and the increasing demand for plastic materials, these near-microscopic fragments are gradually posing a threat to the environment and all living organisms. New research revealed that microplastics were found in human blood,...
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH
Autoweek.com

Can They Replace Plastic Parts With… Paper?

A Swedish company called PaperShell wants to replace plastic parts with parts made from paper, and has announced a partnership with electric scooter maker Cake. The material would have numerous environmental advantages while meeting most automotive industry standards. Baby sea turtles around the world are in favor of it. In...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Human Blood#Plastics#Amsterdam
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Wearing shoes in the house is just plain gross. The verdict from scientists who study indoor contaminants

You probably clean your shoes if you step in something muddy or disgusting (please pick up after your dog!). But when you get home, do you always de-shoe at the door? Plenty of Australians don’t. For many, what you drag in on the bottom of your shoes is the last thing on the mind as one gets home. We are environmental chemists who have spent a decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. Although our examination of the indoor environment, via our DustSafe program, is far from complete, on the question of whether...
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

This New Construction-Grade Building Material Recycles the World’s Worst Plastics

Plastic is a massive contributor to global waste and pollution. In fact, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) states 91 percent of the plastics produced worldwide are not recycled. Among the biggest contributors to global plastic waste are single-use plastics. These everyday items are made from petrochemicals from the fossil fuel industry and are meant to be discarded right after they’re used. Some common examples include water bottles, straws, plastic bags, and product packaging. The routine use of these plastics is staggering in scale, with an approximate 150 million tons of single-use plastics being produced each year, according to the NRDC. While there have been mounting calls to ban single-use plastics, they still remain in use worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
PennLive.com

Gallon jugs of hand sanitizer recalled because they contain poisonous methanol

Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp. has voluntarily recalled gallon jugs of hand sanitizer because an analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains methanol. The FDA said, “Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Bacteria

It is hard enough to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms as it is, so any medical problems or recall could sink your efforts back to the start. That's why you take them seriously, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has issued a recall on Enoki...
FOOD SAFETY
The Guardian

Revealed: the dangerous chemicals in your food wrappers

Independent testing of more than 100 packaging products from US restaurant and grocery chains identified PFAS chemicals in many of the wrappers, a Consumer Reports investigation has found. The potentially dangerous “forever chemicals“were found in food packaging including paper bags for french fries, wrappers for hamburgers, molded fiber salad bowls...
FOOD SAFETY
TechCrunch

Sourceful grabs $20M to make more packaging less polluting

The 2020-founded startup works with brands to shrink the environmental damage associated with their product sourcing choices in areas like packing, via offering a marketplace of vetted suppliers. The startup also takes on logistics, handling the buying and shipping piece for brands (including a little warehousing if they need it) — monetizing by taking a commission on the overall price.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

For First Time, Scientists Find Presence of Microplastics in Human Blood

A team of scientists have for the first time demonstrated that plastic particles from our day-to-day lives such as water bottles, grocery bags, toys and disposable cutlery, among others, can end up in our bloodstream at detectable levels. The research, published in the scientific journal Environment International, shows that minuscule...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

New Plant-Derived Sustainable ‘Plastic’ is Tough as Bone and Hard as Aluminum

The strongest part of a tree lies not in its trunk or its sprawling roots, but in the walls of its microscopic cells. A single wood cell wall is constructed from fibers of cellulose—nature’s most abundant polymer, and the main structural component of all plants and algae. Within each fiber are reinforcing cellulose nanocrystals, or CNCs, which are chains of organic polymers arranged in nearly perfect crystal patterns. At the nanoscale, CNCs are stronger and stiffer than Kevlar. If the crystals could be worked into materials in significant fractions, CNCs could be a route to stronger, more sustainable, naturally derived plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
Mental_Floss

Ewww Alert: Your Kitchen Sponge Can Harbor More Kinds of Bacteria Than an Actual Petri Dish

Your kitchen sponge should be cleaner than the dirty dishes it comes in contact with, but if your sponge has been sitting in a puddle by your sink for several weeks, that may not be the case. It's no secret that old sponges are one of the germiest items we touch on a daily basis, and a new study revealed just how nasty they can get. As Smithsonian reports, sponges are capable of harboring more bacterial diversity than laboratory petri dishes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Recognizing the long-term impacts of plastic particles for preventing distortion in decision-making

There is a considerable knowledge gap regarding the long-term fate of plastics in the environment. Acknowledging this gap, in the context of life cycle assessment methods, is critical to account for the long-term fate of plastics in the decision-making process. Ignoring the long-term potential for environmental and health damage from plastic particles makes it difficult to defend a quantitative environmental assessment comparing fossil-based conventional plastics with other alternative materials. This Review highlights that the addition of a plastic particulate footprint as a midpoint impact indicator in life cycle assessments should be considered to quantify these overlooked long-term impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy