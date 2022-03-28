ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

HealthWatch: Gut Health Affects Melanoma

By Connie Fellman
wearegreenbay.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Hundreds of bacteria are active in our intestines. Good bacteria aids in digestion but there are harmful bacteria that have the potential to make us sick. The collection of both types of bacteria makes up our gut microbiome. Our overall health is affected by this microbiome...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Understanding kidney cancer

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is cancer that begins in the kidneys, which are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of your fist. They're behind your abdominal organs, with one kidney on each side of your spine. The kidneys remove waste from your blood and regulate a healthy balance between water, sodium and minerals in your bloodstream.
CANCER
Billings Gazette

Timely diagnosis of melanoma

Dermatologists are tasked with a challenging, yet vital goal: take care of patients’ largest organ in the body — the skin. Part of this challenge involves educating the public about the risk of skin cancer and encouraging everyone to get their skin checked. In many communities around the United States and especially in areas like Montana, where many residents work outdoors in the agriculture industry and enjoy nature activities such as hiking and fishing, people are at higher risk of developing skin cancer due to years of sun exposure.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gut Bacteria#Melanoma#Skin Cancer#Gut Microbiome#The University Of Florida#Oregon State University
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
BBC

Stool tests might help spot early pancreatic cancer

Stool tests might provide a useful way to help doctors spot early pancreatic cancer, say researchers. They have been trialling the concept in a study with 136 volunteers. The findings, described in the journal Gut, suggest detectable changes involving gut bugs could provide a warning sign that a tumour is present.
CANCER
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

Keto Diet May Boost Chemotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer

A ketogenic diet in combination with chemotherapy tripled survival time in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer, according to results published in the journal Med. “There’s been real progress against pancreatic cancer over the past two decades,” Joshua Rabinowitz, MD, PhD, of Princeton University, said in a press release. “The problem is that, while a number of patients now see their tumors stabilize or shrink, the benefits of chemotherapy are very short lived. It often extends patients’ lives six months to a year, but way too rarely do we see the three-plus years of extension in survival that people would, at a minimum, hope for.”
CANCER
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Potentially-Deadly Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy is a progressive disease that affects your heart muscles and makes it harder to pump blood to the rest of your body. The condition can cause your heart to weaken and lead to heart failure. However, proper treatment can slow progression and improve your outlook. Types of Cardiomyopathy:. There...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and thyroid disease: Is there a link?

Autoimmunity is when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. It is one of the potential causes of thyroid disease. Scientists believe autoimmunity may also cause vitiligo. People with a specific type of vitiligo are. to have autoimmune thyroid disease (AITD) than the rest of the population. This may be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Understanding diabetic kidney disease

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about diabetic kidney disease. Diabetic nephropathy, also called diabetic kidney disease, is a serious complication of Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. In the U.S., about 1 in 3 people living with diabetes have diabetic nephropathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy