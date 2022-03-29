FIG Picks: Isles @ Columbus, Mar. 29

Spring into laughter April 8-10,when the Athens Community Theater players present “The Butler Did it” at the Quonset Hut Theater in downtown Athens. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9, with a 4 p.m. matinee on Sunday, April 10. In rehearsal for the past two months, the comedy murder mystery, “The Butler Did It” by Todd Wallinger, produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colo., is a...

