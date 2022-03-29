ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It was good to wake up’: North Carolina man with COVID survives on ventilator for seven weeks

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Heiberger
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — As restrictions lift and the world continues to move on from the COVID pandemic, there are some people who will never be able to. William Johnson is one of them.

Johnson, a former Pineville police dispatcher, was admitted to the ICU on Sept. 12, 2021. He hasn’t been home since.

“The first four weeks he was in the hospital, he fought all day long for every breath he took,” said his mother Susan Johnson.

Unfortunately, fighting wasn’t good enough, and on Oct. 10, Johnson was placed on a ventilator. He didn’t come off for seven weeks. Hospital staff told his parents it was the longest anyone there had survived on the ventilator, and they didn’t expect him to make it.

“I thought I was going to die on the ventilator. It was good to wake up,” said Johnson.

‘Astonishing’: Rochester woman shares experience with long-haul COVID

The hospital brought in a palliative care team, and his parents signed a do not resuscitate order. It was the hardest thing they said they’ve ever had to do.

But little by little, Johnson started to slowly improve.

He was once on continuous dialysis treatments, but eventually, his kidneys began working again. He ultimately hit the markers he needed for doctors to take him off the ventilator and perform a tracheostomy.

“Ups and downs. A lot of downs, but then some really good ups, since I’m still alive,” said Johnson.

Just this past Friday, Johnson was able to leave the hospital and go to a rehab facility, where he will continue to receive treatment and medical care.

Johnson was on short-term disability with his benefits through the Pineville Police Department, but says after six months, they had no choice to but release him. Now, he is on long-term disability but will need to cover his own medical insurance premiums.

If you want to help contribute to Johnson’s medical bills and care after being released, his family has set up a GoFundMe .

