ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

NYSP names second suspect in Pakistan with ties to St. Lawrence County teen suicide

By Isabella Colello
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jO0f6_0ess2RbN00

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released more information involving an investigation of a suicide that occurred in St. Lawrence County last year.

According to State Police, two suspects have been arrested in Pakistan in connection to a reported suicide that occurred in Lisbon on March 3, 2021.

An investigation determined that 18-year-old Shylynn Dixon had shared nude photographs with a subject online who then attempted to blackmail her by threatening to post and then posting the photos on social media sites.

St. Lawrence County suicide investigation leads to arrests in Pakistan

NYSP Troop B in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined that the Facebook account used to blackmail Dixon originated from Pakistan.

The FBI shared the case information with its legal attache in Pakistan and then shared it with law enforcement.

The first suspect was named on March 26, however, State Police issued a correction on March 28 confirming that the two suspects have been identified as Muhammed Arslan Saeed and Kamal Anwar.

Both were arrested by the FBI of Pakistan.

New York State Police were assisted in its investigation by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC

11K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
WAFF

Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide incident earlier this week, according to authorities. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Martha Chardavoyne Athon, 59, and her husband, James “Jay” William Athon Jr., 54, of Lawrence County, were found dead in their home on Sunday. The victim’s identities were released Friday by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, NY
City
Ray Brook, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Nysp#New York State Police#Fbi#Pakistan Nysp Troop#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WIVB

Chautauqua County man accused of stalking woman

MINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged with stalking, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. This past Thursday, New York State troopers responded to I-86 in Mina after receiving a report that a woman was being followed. According to State police, 26-year-old Sherman resident Andrew Graham...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man killed in Madison County crash

BROOKFIELD — A 36-year-old man died when his motor vehicle crashed into a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Travis Chesebro, of West Edmonton, Otsego County, was northbound at a high rate of speed on Beaver Creek Road at about 4:30 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Cherokee went off the west shoulder. Deputies said the Jeep struck several trees and overturned, becoming partially submerged in a nearby creek.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
NewsChannel 36

Elmira pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries across Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people from Elmira were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a string of burglaries across Chemung County. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, Eric Cota and Kimberly Deprimo were arrested. Cota charged with burglary, and Deprimo was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The pair was arrested after investigators with the Sheriff's Office and the Elmira Police Department executed a seach warrant, and found items from recent burglaries at home on Moore Street in Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy