A local man was arrested Monday on multiple requested charges stemming from two cases being worked by the Salina Police Department and the Saline County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, a 29-year-old Salina woman told police that her boyfriend, identified as Brandon C. Loder, 36, of Salina, had repeatedly battered her the previous night and had taken her cellphone, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. She was finally able to get away from him later on Saturday morning and report the alleged incident.

SALINA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO