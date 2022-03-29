ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malky Mackay delighted to see ‘leader’ Connor Randall sign new Ross County deal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay declared his delight after “leader” Connor Randall signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool defender is nearing the end of his second season with the Staggies after joining in 2020. After establishing himself as a key player under Mackay, he has now pledged his future to the cinch Premiership club until the summer of 2024.

“Connor has been very consistent for our club this season,” Mackay told the County website.

“We have, at times, had to ask him to play on the left as well as the right and he always gives us that 100 per cent effort wherever he plays which is great testament to him.

“It is important that we, as a club, recognise and reward individuals like Connor, who is one of our leaders in the dressing room, and part of a group that keeps pushing themselves and the football club to strive to be at the best standards. We are delighted he has re-signed with us for another two years.”

