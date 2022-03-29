ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

2022 Clay County Fair in Green Cove Springs: What you need to know

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
 1 day ago

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — We’re days away from the return of the Clay County Agricultural Fair in Green Cove Springs!

The fair will kick off Thursday, March 31 and conclude Sunday, April 10. Action News Jax has compiled answers to common questions asked below:

How much is admission?

Prices are $10 for adults (13-59), and $7 for children (6-12) and seniors (60+). Admission is free for children age 5 and younger. For more information regarding daily deals and discounts, click here. Most exhibits and attractions are free according to the event website, following gate admission.

What can I expect to see at the fair?

Rides, livestock exhibits, live concerts, good food, daily entertainment, contests and more.

PHOTOS: 2022 Clay County Fair rides

What artists are slated to perform?

Concerts by the following artists are scheduled for 7 p.m. at the fair’s Cattlemen’s Arena:

  • March 31 - Nelly and DJ BG
  • April 1 - Warrant & Quiet Riot with Papercutt
  • April 2 - Lorrie Morgan and Deana Carter
  • April 3 - Rodney Atkins and Tracy Byrd
  • April 4 - Sublime with Rome
  • April 5 - Kameron Marlowe, Walker Montgomery and Jameson Rodger

Shenandoah will have a concert at 2 p.m. on April 6.

To purchase a concert ticket, click here. Concert tickets will include gate admission.

What are the fair hours?

The fair will open and close at various times on various days. To see a list of hours, visit: www.claycountyfair.org/p/other/fairhours.

Where do I park?

There are three parking lots: North, Main and South. Clay County deputies will assist with parking which is free at the fairgrounds.

What is the address of the fairgrounds?

The fairgrounds are located at 2493 State Road 16 W, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rMuu_0ess21yy00
Clay County Fair Map Key (Claycountyfair.org)

