ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Diablo Immortal' Will Let Players Change Classes Without Losing Progression

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rare case for its genre, Blizzard will be allowing players to change classes without losing any game progression on the mobile version of Diablo, Diablo Immortal. In a new blog post detailing some of the features coming to the game, Blizzard explained that players will be able to change...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Wordle in Minecraft took some wild math to pull off

It was inevitable. We've had Nerdle (Wordle-but-math), CrossWordle (Wordle-but-reversed), and Squabble (Wordle-but-multiplayer), and now the phenomenon has crossed the streams with another. Yep, it's Wordle-but-Minecraft. The official name of the map is Word Hunt, and it was created by urgle_gurgle (thanks, PCGN). As in Wordle, the goal is to guess...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Season 2 Reloaded Details

Later this week, Call of Duty: Warzone players will get the chance to check out Season 2 Reloaded, which will see a number of exciting changes. Activision claims that Rebirth Island Reinforced will result in the map getting the "biggest update since original release." When Reloaded drops, the map's Stronghold and Prison Yard will be altered, and there will be a new point of interest: the Docks. In addition to the map changes, players can look forward to new and returning modes, features, and rewards. All in all, it's looking pretty exciting, and it's all set to appear in the game starting on March 23rd.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Is Going Free-to-Play for a Limited Time

For those who have yet to try out Call of Duty: Vanguard, you’re now in luck: Activision Blizzard will be making the popular title free-to-play for a limited time. Announcing the event in its blog post, the developer will now be making Vanguard free to download and play for two weeks starting on March 30 and ending on April 13. Unfortunately, neither the game’s campaign nor Zombies mode will be available for free, but while only its online multiplayer aspect will be accessible, Activision reassures that you’ll still get to experience all of the first-person shooter’s latest game modes and maps, including the two Season Two additions Casablanca and Gondola. Of course, you can also expect all the other playlists and maps originally released with the game as well, such as Shipment, Das Haus, Hotel Royale, Dome, Rader, and Domination, Control, and Hardpoint.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Immortal#New Class#Mobile#Video Game#Paragon#Horadric Vessels
GamesRadar+

League of Legends studio seemingly working on a "brand new AAA title"

Legends of Legends developer Riot is apparently developing a brand new AAA title for consoles. As first picked up by ResetEra earlier today on March 30, a job listing on Riot's official website was seeking a Senior Game Designer to work on a "brand new AAA title," specifically for consoles. There wasn't any further details at the time on the nature of this unannounced title, for example whether it would be part of an existing series like League of Legends of Valorant, or something brand new.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

GTA 6: Release Date, Map, Story, News, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Finally, on February 4, 2022, Rockstar confirmed that it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly-anticipated entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. click to enlarge. + 9. GTA 6. After years of rumors and speculations, Rockstar Games finally announced GTA 6 on its official website....
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Spartacus could learn from Disney Plus to be a Game Pass rival

PlayStation Spartacus may not have been officially announced yet, but if the rumors are true, it's got a big problem – access to Day One releases. While PlayStation gamers will no doubt snap up PlayStation's answer to Xbox Game Pass for PS4 and PS5, I do wonder whether Sony will have learned the right lessons from the rival service. With Microsoft's subscription service now almost five years old, whatever PlayStation does launch has a lot of catching up to do. But maybe it's Disney Plus that has the answer to some of its potential downfalls.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Halo' Executive Producer Explains Why Master Chief Reveals Face So Early In Series

The long-awaited Halo live-action adaptation has finally premiered on Paramount+, and one thing that stood out for fans was Master Chief’s face reveal at the end of the episode, removing his helmet to reveal actor Pablo Schrieber. The decision to unmask the Chief has been controversial among diehard fans of the franchise ever since it was announced, but there are even more mixed feelings now that they’ve chosen to do it in the very first episode already. Now, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill has explained the decision.
TV SERIES
SVG

Latest GTA 6 Rumors Point To The Largest Game Yet

As fans finally know, Rockstar Games is in the process of developing "Grand Theft Auto 6." Unfortunately, we don't know much besides that. Leakers and industry insiders have taken up the task of speculation, spinning the rumor mill with supposed updates on the highly anticipated installment. The latest of these leaks involves games industry analyst Michael Pachter, who claims "GTA 6" might be more massive than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6 is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, but when will it be released?

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news on an upcoming sequel.Well that day has finally arrived, as Rockstar Games made an official announcement on 4 February confirming the speculation: the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.The publisher seemed to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future, since there has been...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Forget NFTs and Invest in Pokemon Cards?

When it comes to what you consider worthy of investing your money in, it's unlikely that you'd consider your son's Pokémon cards to be a potential goldmine. After all, the brightly-colored trading cards have been around since 1996 and seem to be strictly the domain of young kids, who create decks with them to participate in games against other players. It's known as a trading card game (TCG), so players also frequently trade with others in hopes of improving their decks and beating more opponents.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo won't let you read this Super Mario 64 guidebook from 1996

Facepalm: A few weeks ago, a Nintendo fan at Comfort Food Video Games uploaded a high-quality scan of the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide, an officially-licensed guidebook released in Japan in 1996. It was super cool since copies of the book can cost hundreds on eBay. Besides containing tips...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Instagram Launches Two New Ways To Sort Feeds, Favorites and Following

Instagram has introduced two new methods for users to control how they see their feed, CEO Adam Mosseri shared in a blog post. Entitled Favorites and Following, the two options are intended for users to quickly see what they’re most interested in. With Favorites, users can choose accounts to...
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delayed until Spring 2023

This year's Game of the Year race just got a lot less heated, because Nintendo has officially taken the next Legend of Zelda game out of the running. Yes, the game currently known as Breath of the Wild 2 has been pushed to a Spring 2023 release, as it seems developers need a little bit more time.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy