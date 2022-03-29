'Diablo Immortal' Will Let Players Change Classes Without Losing Progression

For those who have yet to try out Call of Duty: Vanguard, you’re now in luck: Activision Blizzard will be making the popular title free-to-play for a limited time. Announcing the event in its blog post, the developer will now be making Vanguard free to download and play for two weeks starting on March 30 and ending on April 13. Unfortunately, neither the game’s campaign nor Zombies mode will be available for free, but while only its online multiplayer aspect will be accessible, Activision reassures that you’ll still get to experience all of the first-person shooter’s latest game modes and maps, including the two Season Two additions Casablanca and Gondola. Of course, you can also expect all the other playlists and maps originally released with the game as well, such as Shipment, Das Haus, Hotel Royale, Dome, Rader, and Domination, Control, and Hardpoint.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO