ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Devialet Introduces Its First-Ever $2,400 USD Dione Soundbar

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDevialet has now introduced the brand’s first-ever soundbar, helping you create the perfect home cinema setup. Named the Dione, the new offering packs a whole range of the premium audio company’s innovative tech into a sleek, matte...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung teases next Galaxy A Series phones - and your wallet is already smiling

The time has come for the often-talked about if not eagerly-anticipated update to Samsung's mid-range phones: the Galaxy A Series. On Sunday, the South Korean tech giant sent out invitations to an online-only product event and launch, set for Thursday, March 17, at 10 AM ET. If there was any lingering doubt that Samsung's next event would address its more affordable handset line, the invite, which features a grid of multi-colored and cheerful "A"s, removes that.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Every single Apple iPad model is on sale today!

We start today’s deals with tons of savings on Apple devices. First up, we have the 10.2-inch base model that was launched last year. This iPad is now available starting at $309 after scoring a $20 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model that comes packed with 64GB storage space and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. This model also features Touch ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, and stereo speakers. Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Space Gray color option, as it is the only one getting a discount on this configuration.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Tech#Smartphone App#Dolby#Rtx
Digital Trends

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart just slashed $700 off this LG 55-inch OLED TV

With OLED TV deals, more people are given the opportunity to upgrade their home theater setup with the display technology. OLED TVs usually don’t come cheap, but with Walmart TV deals, they’ve become more affordable. Make the investment with the retailer’s LG TV deals, which currently includes a $703 discount for the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED TV, bringing its price down to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000.
SHOPPING
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechRadar

Asus ROG Fusion II 500 review

A really impressive gaming headset that does the essentials superbly: it sounds great, has a quality feel, scores highly for surround sound and microphone quality, and is light and comfortable. Perfect for both competitive FPS-playing and MMOs. But it is best suited paired with a PC rig and if hooked up to Microsoft’s current-gen consoles will require an extra headset adapter for your controller.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Save $400 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Today Only

Samsung flipped the script on flip phones when it released the Galaxy Z series of foldable handsets, including the Fold 3 5G. The 2-in-1 smartphone/tablet, a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, comes with some of the same bells and whistles as a laptop—including the price tag. But for one day only, Amazon is offering a $400 discount on the unlocked Android device, selling for $1,399.99.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Vizio’s M7-Series Quantum TV is on sale today for its lowest price ever

Kicking off our deals this week, we have the 55-inch model of the Vizio M7-Series Quantum TV, which is on sale for its lowest price to date. Usually, this TV sells for $750, but it’s currently available for just $478 at Walmart and Amazon. This is an excellent value for a TV that touts a host of great features, including support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. While it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, this collection of features makes the M7 Series a great choice for gamers looking for a panel with excellent visual fidelity and a smooth image. Similar discounts on the M7 Series also extend to larger sizes, including the 75-inch model, which is available for $998 instead of $1,299.99.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

OnePlus Pad 5G will have Snapdragon 865 chipset, launch soon

OnePlus will be delving into the tablet market soon according to recent leaks. It is rumored that the company’s first tablet will be called the OnePlus Pad 5G. The tablet is expected to be revealed in the first half of 2022. While OnePlus has yet to confirm any details...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your next gaming laptop might finally have dedicated Intel graphics

Intel has finally revealed the launch date for dedicated Arc Alchemist GPUs for gaming laptops, which included a bold performance claim for the upcoming mobile graphics chips. This comes via an official statement from Intel Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group, Lisa Pearce, who also claimed that the discrete laptop GPU will feature a “2X improvement in graphics performance vs. integrated graphics.” This is likely in reference to the integrated graphics chips in the company’s latest H-series processors for laptops.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Nvidia launches $1,999 GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia is launching its $1,999 GeForce RTX 3090 Ti today. After a mysterious delay following a January announcement, the “fastest GPU on the planet” will be available from Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac in stores today. Nvidia has also created a limited edition Founders Edition board that will be available from Best Buy online.
ELECTRONICS
RideApart

Super73 Introduces C1X Concept, Its First-Ever Electric Motorcycle

Super73 is best known in the e-bike space, which exists somewhere between traditional pedaled bicycles and full-on motorbikes. On March 15, 2022, Super73 introduced its new C1X electric concept--which is the Southern California e-bike specialist’s first crack at a proper motorcycle. To reiterate, it is still only a concept at this stage, so we only have a selection of details (and a lot of photos) to peruse. With that in mind, let’s dive right in.
CARS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

iQOO U5x smartphone gets official

IQOO has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the iQOO U5x. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with aHD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with two RAM and storage options.
RETAIL
Guitar World Magazine

Boss debuts its first-ever Katana bass amps, the Katana-110 and Katana-210 Bass

Boss has significantly expanded its celebrated range of Katana guitar amps by introducing the lineup’s first-ever bass amps, the Katana-110 Bass and Katana-210 Bass. The premiere bass-dedicated offerings join the Katana family of modeling amps, and promise to deliver a sound set that will cater to everyone from "home hobbyists to pro stage performers".
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Samsung’s new 4K smart monitor has a magnetic wireless webcam

Samsung's M8 monitor, announced on Monday, is being positioned to replace your USB webcam and smart TV. The 32-inch 4K smart monitor has a wireless webcam that you can remove and attach via magnets. The TV also features built-in apps, including Netflix and Hulu, that work without a PC connection.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy A33 leaks in full before its ‘Awesome’ launch

Samsung’s Galaxy A33, rumored to be the most affordable of the three devices the company will announce on March 17th, has leaked in full. Evan Blass has posted a series of renders of the phone over on Twitter, while Appuals has its specs. These include a 6.4-inch 90Hz 1080p OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and four rear cameras. It’ll reportedly be priced at €379 in Europe, which is roughly $417 stateside.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy