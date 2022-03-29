ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Marlene VerPlanck & Friends

wbgo.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlene VerPlanck sings with pianist Allen Farnham and bassist Jay Leonhart on the...

www.wbgo.org

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Album review: Friends Of Hell – Friends Of Hell

Can evil be cosy? Listening to Friends Of Hell’s self-titled debut album is like settling down with a pair of slippers with spikes on the inside and a pipe full of weevil-infested tobacco. There’s something familiar and welcoming about the retro doom sound they peddle (and their very name comes from the title of doom legends Witchfinder General's second album), but it’s just nasty enough to stop you from slipping entirely into comfy nostalgia.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Leonhart
Person
Billy Robinson
Person
Allen Farnham
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Studio
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Duets “Jackson” With His Wife Bonnie Owens, Features An Incredible Impersonation Of Johnny Cash

Where has this video been all my life? We all know Merle Haggard was the king of impressions, and I recently stumbled upon one that just might be his best. He appeared on The Ralph Emery Special back in 1969 with his then-wife, Bonnie Owens, to sing a little duet… Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s 1967 hit “Jackson”. Merle opens it by teasing Johnny, walking around the stage and mimicking his mannerisms, saying: “Hello, I’m Jonny Cash. We’d like […] The post Merle Haggard Duets “Jackson” With His Wife Bonnie Owens, Features An Incredible Impersonation Of Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Willie Nelson’s First Show Since His Sister Bobbie’s Death Was Every Bit As Emotional As You’d Imagine

Click here to read the full article. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, this year’s Luck Reunion, the daylong gotta-see-it-to-believe-it festival at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch outside of Austin, was already destined to be special. Fans and artists alike were eager to commune in one of the most magical festival settings in the country. But the death of Bobbie Nelson, Willie’s older sister, last week at age 91 increased the emotional weight. As an original member of Willie’s Family Band, “Sister Bobbie” was at her piano and by her brother’s side for nearly 50 years — Thursday’s headlining performance marked...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and bandmate, has died

Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and bandmate, has died aged 91. Bobbie was the pianist in the original line-up of the Willie Nelson Family band and had recently co-authored two books with her brother. Bobbie died yesterday (March 10) and news of her passing was confirmed in a family...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Z94

Heart’s Nancy Wilson Wants to Write a Rock Album With Dolly Parton

This week, Heart rocker Nancy Wilson offered her collaboration to Dolly Parton after the country music legend declined a 2022 artist nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was on Monday (March 14) that Parton announced she "must respectfully bow out." But she said the Rock Hall...
MUSIC
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fox Theatre adds performance of Chris Rock’s comedy tour over high demand after Oscars slap

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre has added another show for Chris Rock’s latest stand-up comedy tour following high demand after the now infamous slap at the Academy Awards. Ticket sales for the first performance of Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022″ scheduled on Friday, July 29, started surging after Will Smith smacked Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy