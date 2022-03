FORT MYERS, Fla. -- For the first time in more than two years, Garrett Whitlock made a start Sunday afternoon. This time, though, he was wearing a major league uniform. Whitlock’s exhibition start against the Twins was his first start of any kind since July 3, 2019, when he was pitching for the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate. A couple weeks later, he started feeling arm discomfort that eventually led to Tommy John surgery that would cost him the rest of 2019 and all of 2020. In 2021, after being selected by the Red Sox in the Rule 5 draft, he pitched exclusively as a reliever, coming out of the bullpen 46 times as a rookie.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO