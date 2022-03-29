ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Accident report in teen’s Florida park ‘Free Fall’ ride death says seat was locked

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034k9K_0esrxm7b00

(CNN) — The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report obtained by CNN that is based on ride employee witnesses.

Tyre Sampson, 14, fell Thursday from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at speeds of up to 75 mph, according to ICON Park in Orlando, where the incident happened.

Sampson came out of the seat when the magnets engaged to slow the ride during the descent, according to the report written by the Fair Rides division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped,” the report said.

The report named three witnesses, all listed as employees.

There are also questions around whether the teenager may have been too large to be allowed on the ride.

Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson, raised that question Friday, telling CNN: “My son was 6’5″, 340. So, he’s a big guy.”

The ride’s Operations & Maintenance Manual, which has been posted online by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, indicates the maximum passenger weight is 130 kilograms (approximately 287 pounds).

“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so – Do not let this person ride,” the manual states.

It’s not clear if Sampson fit the contours of the seat or if the bracket fit properly.

CNN has reached out to the ride operator, Slingshot, and ICON Park to ask if there was a weight limit for the ride and whether Sampson fit properly.

Video circulating on social media, purportedly of the ICON Park incident, shows a person falling from their seat about five seconds into the ride’s drop, perhaps about two-thirds of the way down, as the ride slowed as it approached the ground.

The accident is still under investigation, and the FreeFall ride is closed for now.

ICON Park on Monday said it has demanded that Slingshot suspend another of its rides at the park, the Orlando SlingShot, “until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public,” the park landlord said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 29

Scoota
1d ago

The seat definitely didn't seem locked on the pictures going viral on social media & I'm sure he was to big for the ride as well...Question is..why didn't someone tell him.🤔

Reply
18
mike
23h ago

Workers now days are never paying attention and doing there jobs like they need to be done. Everything has to be a party, music, talking on their ear buds. I saw the video in line and the worker seemed to be busy talking to the crowd. Look forward to seeing the drug tests from the employees in charge of customer safety. Todays workforce is

Reply
11
Alexa Dearmas
1d ago

HOW WAS IT LOCKED BUT THAT BIG BOY FELL OUT? I can tell you right now he didn’t slip out from the top .

Reply
15
Related
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Free Fall#The Rides#Accident#Cnn#Fair Rides#Harness
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
People

Family Breaks Silence After Billionaire's Son Died in Accident Trying to Save Fiancée: 'Tremendous Loss'

The family of Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez has issued a statement following his death over the weekend. "During a fishing tournament, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez's fiancée fell into the water and he jumped in to save her," the family says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "While she was able to return to the boat safely, Juan Carlos was hit by the propeller and did not survive the injury."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy