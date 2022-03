GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police have arrested two men in connection to a robbery that happened back on Oct. 8, 2020. Police say they got a call at around 4 a.m. from a Cortland Street address about a robbery that had happened earlier in another place in the city. When police arrived to speak with the caller, they told officers that they were robbed at gunpoint, and the perpetrators assaulted them and took a large amount of money.

GENEVA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO