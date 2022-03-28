ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio Estrema unveiled with standard adaptive suspension

motor1.com
Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, we spied a new special edition version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The test car was almost camo-free but now it is time for its full and official debut. The Stelvio Estrema is joined by the Giulia Estrema with both filling the space between the Veloce trim and...

MotorAuthority

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed with 690 hp, 333-car production run

Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car. Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12. Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars...
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CarBuzz.com

The Rear-Wheel-Drive Mazda 6 Is Officially Dead

Mazda is reinventing the brand, moving upmarket with a new rear-wheel-drive platform, a brand new engine architecture with hybridization and inline-sixes, and more luxury than ever before. What's more, evidence is mounting almost daily that the rotary sports car dream will finally become a reality. But one of the products we've been most excited about was the prospect of a new Mazda 6 Sedan that would have rear-wheel drive and come powered by an inline-six. For all intents and purposes, this would be the perfect Japanese rival to the BMW 3 Series, and with the old FWD model dead in the US, the timing seemed perfect. It's a model that was long thought to be in development, but a Mazda executive has poured cold water on the idea, ruling out both a RWD 6 sedan and a two-door coupe version of the same.
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CarBuzz.com

Say Hello To The Updated 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 And 63 S Four-Door Models

Our hearts were crushed when we heard that Mercedes-Benz North America would withdraw many of its V8-powered models from the local market for the 2022 model year due to the ongoing supply chain crisis. Some V8 SUVs were brought back as of last month, and now, as further confirmation that the famous AMG V8 isn't done just yet, Mercedes has revealed the 2023 AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S four-door models with a few subtle but welcome updates.
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
motor1.com

Electric cars registrations soar in February, as European market continues to fall

Good and bad news coming from Europe. Last month, the new car registrations in Europe posted the record low for February with just 794,600 units. The total is 5.4% lower than the volume registered in February 2021, but 25% lower than February 2020, and -30% vs February 2019. The data from JATO indicates that last month was the worst February at least over the last 42 years.
fordauthority.com

2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Steering Wheel Now Available

The S550-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 came into this world and left rather abruptly after just a small handful of model years packing FoMoCo’s glorious 5.2L Voodoo V8. Ford Authority was the first to report on the GT350’s demise back in April 2020, and the very last example of this track-oriented model rolled off the assembly line early last year. That doesn’t mean that The Blue Oval will stop making and selling parts for the beloved model, however, as this new 2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R steering wheel proves.
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
motor1.com

Ford is testing a new boxy SUV, could it be the Mondeo Active?

If you allow us to give our two pence, we’d say Ford’s current global saloon portfolio is very unstructured, to say the least. The company killed the traditional three-box body style in the United States and it is about to retire the Mondeo in Europe later this month. Meanwhile, a brand new generation Mondeo is already on sale in China and it also has a crossover-like liftback version.
CarBuzz.com

New Honda Civic Hybrid Looks Like A Perfect Insight Replacement

Want something with Toyota Prius levels of fuel economy but without the awkward styling and lackluster driving experience? The 2022 Honda Insight could be for you! Now in its third generation for the US market, the Insight is a sedan-only model that replaced the outgoing Civic Hybrid. It still rides on the outgoing 10th generation Civic platform though, so it's time for Honda to update it.
Motor1.com

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superwhite Debuts As $695K AMG G63 Truck

To live up to its name, the eccentric pickup has a white cargo bed. For whatever reason, Mercedes-AMG has yet to give the current-generation G63 the pickup treatment. Brabus has fully taken advantage of the gap in Affalterbach's lineup by converting the opulent SUV into an eccentric truck with portal axles and all the ground clearance you could ever need – 19.2 inches or 49 centimeters.
CarBuzz.com

The Maserati Grecale Is Here To Challenge The Porsche Macan

Well, that took a while. The 2023 Maserati Grecale has finally appeared following more than a year of official teasers and a handful of leaked images just weeks before the reveal. Let's not let that spoil the fun though, as Maserati's new compact SUV has but one mission: dethrone the Porsche Macan as the ultimate driver's crossover. The Italian crossover enters the fray with three versions at launch, followed by an all-electric Folgore version in the future.
motor1.com

Volkswagen's diesel Multivan arrives with prices from £44,410

Volkswagen has launched the diesel version of its new Multivan MPV, which is now available to order with prices from £44,410. The 2-litre diesel engine is the fourth powertrain in the Multivan range, joining a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 2-litre petrol option and a plug-in hybrid with a 1.4-litre petrol engine.
motor1.com

Elon Musk confirms two new multi-layered colours from Giga Berlin

After the speech Elon Musk delivered to Giga Berlin workers at the plant's grand opening on March 22, the Tesla CEO took many questions from the audience. They covered various topics, including Tesla's expansion to other markets, new product launches, new battery tech and more. One of the questions was...
motor1.com

This bespoke Audi estate Technic set is incredible and for sale

If you have the soul of an engineer trapped inside the body of a regular Lego enthusiast, the Lego Technic series is probably the answer to your needs when it comes to constructing your own models. This more advanced line of bricks allows for more complex technical functions to be...
motor1.com

UK: Audi RS5, BMW M3 AWD, and Model 3 Performance meet for a drag race

Electric vehicles have a performance advantage over their combustion-powered counterparts by instantly making peak torque and generally not needing to change gears. CarWow puts this idea to the test by racing a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a BMW M3 Competition with all-wheel drive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. These...
motor1.com

Brilliant aluminium V8 engine block pen holder is happening

If you're a car nut, you'd probably appreciate the design of V8 engine blocks. Their relatively compact nature makes them among the most versatile engine designs out there, making them a perfect candidate for various uses – even for a pen holder. That latter idea was from Grant Takara,...
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Has BMW X5 Competitor In The Works

With the recent unveiling of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the charismatic Italian automaker now has two crossovers in its lineup. The Tonale, of course, slots in below the Stelvio and will take on German competitors like the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. Fortunately, Alfa is not completely abandoning its roots and has a plan to produce sports cars once again before the end of this decade. But in a time when even Ferrari has succumbed to developing an SUV, Alfa knows that it needs a strong SUV lineup to remain profitable. To that end, the Stelvio and Tonale are set to get a bigger brother that will compete with BMW's X5 and X6.
