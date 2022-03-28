2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio Estrema unveiled with standard adaptive suspension

Mazda is reinventing the brand, moving upmarket with a new rear-wheel-drive platform, a brand new engine architecture with hybridization and inline-sixes, and more luxury than ever before. What's more, evidence is mounting almost daily that the rotary sports car dream will finally become a reality. But one of the products we've been most excited about was the prospect of a new Mazda 6 Sedan that would have rear-wheel drive and come powered by an inline-six. For all intents and purposes, this would be the perfect Japanese rival to the BMW 3 Series, and with the old FWD model dead in the US, the timing seemed perfect. It's a model that was long thought to be in development, but a Mazda executive has poured cold water on the idea, ruling out both a RWD 6 sedan and a two-door coupe version of the same.

