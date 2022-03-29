ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Bill Would Provide Tax Break for Expansion of Bettendorf Sports Complex

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IULtw_0esrvmlV00

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would give five million dollars in tax breaks to developers planning to expand a large sports complex in Bettendorf. Representative Gary Mohr, a Republican from Bettendorf, says the T-B-K Bank Sports complex already has indoor soccer fields, volleyball, outdoor baseball, and softball. Developers have announced plans to spend 75 million dollars to build more baseball and softball fields to accommodate more tournaments, as well as a three-story indoor golf complex and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. The rebate Mohr’s bill proposes would let the owners keep the sales taxes charged on purchases at the facility. Legislators approved a similar rebate for the existing sports complex and Mohr says hotels, restaurants and other businesses were built nearby to accommodate the crowds.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Bettendorf, IA
Sports
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Government
City
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Government
City
Des Moines, IA
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide certain exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security, along with some details about those that do.
INCOME TAX
Western Iowa Today

House Passes Bill on School Secrecy Agreements

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has voted to forbid secrecy agreements between school district officials and educators who are dismissed for inappropriate conduct with students. Representative Dustin Hite, a Republican from New Sharon, says he’s disappointed in the number of confidentiality agreements in Iowa that let a teacher or coach accused of grooming or abusing students resign — and the allegations aren’t disclosed to prospective employers. Administrators who fail to report suspicions of abuse could be fined five-thousand dollars if the bill becomes law. The bill also requires the state Board of Educational Examiners to keep records of all complaints about licensed educators, even allegations that don’t lead to sanctions.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Mohr
KETV.com

Major tax relief package fails in Legislature

A high-stakes attempt to resurrect a massive tax cut plan failed in the Unicameral Friday. Now not only is any tax relief this session in jeopardy but so could the budget bills as well. "If they want a budget we need tax cuts. We passed their budget they did not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KMOV

Proposed bill would pause Missouri gas tax for 6 months

The Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka is celebrating 50 years of helping in the recovery of endangered species. A recent explosion in travel has thousands of people coming and taking off to new destinations from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
EUREKA, MO
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Allow Betting On E-Sports

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill eligible for debate this week in the Iowa Senate would legalize wagering on E-sports. A lobbyist for the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, Susan Daeman says E-sports are hugely popular and this would allow the state to regulate betting on it. Critics like Daniel Summe of The Family Leader say it’s a dangerous expansion of gambling, particularly for younger Iowans. And he cites a federal investigation over allegations of bribes and match-fixing by some professional E-sports players.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Soccer Fields#Bettendorf Sports Complex#The Iowa House#Republican#Bank Sports
KXLY

WA Legislature passes bill to provide unemployment tax relief to most employers

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington legislators passed a bill that will provide tax relief for most employers in the state. Senate Bill 5873 will reduce social tax rates for employers in 2022 and 2023. Social tax, or shared-cost tax, is one of two components of state unemployment taxes. Social tax rates are based on costs from the previous year that can’t be attributed to a specific employer.
WASHINGTON STATE
TiffinOhio.net

Repeal the ‘gym tax?’

State Rep. Sara Carruthers recently introduced House Bill 595, legislation to exempt memberships to gyms or other recreational facilities operated by 501(c)(3) organizations from state sales tax. Tax carveouts are not particularly rare pieces of legislation: “tax” is a dirty word, so legislation that policymakers put forth to decrease taxation...
WORKOUTS
CharlotteObserver.com

Business group urges NC gas tax holiday. Will it work? Would it provide much relief?

This winter’s spike in gas prices has politicians and some interest groups calling for governments to temporarily stop collecting fuel taxes. Lawmakers in Georgia, for example, are poised to suspend their state’s gas tax through May 31, while Florida’s legislature approved a one-month reprieve from its pump tax in October, a low point for tourism.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTLA

Most Americans paid no federal income tax last year

There will be some who are heartened by news that most U.S. households — 57% — paid no federal income tax last year. After all, we were in the midst of a deadly pandemic and many Americans were struggling to get by. Moreover, more than a few of us are opposed to taxation in virtually […]
INCOME TAX
Western Iowa Today

Axne Supports Year-Round E-15 Sales

(Des Moines, IA) – Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among several federal lawmakers pushing to allow E-15 gasoline to be sold year-round — which is gasoline with 15 percent ethanol. She says she spoke last week with the EPA Administrator about ensuring E-15 can be sold year-round in every part of the US. Most of the gasoline sold in the US is E-10, and E-15 sales are banned from June 1st through mid-September in many areas of the country. A federal appeals court tossed out a 2019 Trump Administration move to allow E-15 sales year-round. The ethanol industry has asked for a panel of judges to review the case.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy