Bill Would Provide Tax Break for Expansion of Bettendorf Sports Complex

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would give five million dollars in tax breaks to developers planning to expand a large sports complex in Bettendorf. Representative Gary Mohr, a Republican from Bettendorf, says the T-B-K Bank Sports complex already has indoor soccer fields, volleyball, outdoor baseball, and softball. Developers have announced plans to spend 75 million dollars to build more baseball and softball fields to accommodate more tournaments, as well as a three-story indoor golf complex and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. The rebate Mohr’s bill proposes would let the owners keep the sales taxes charged on purchases at the facility. Legislators approved a similar rebate for the existing sports complex and Mohr says hotels, restaurants and other businesses were built nearby to accommodate the crowds.